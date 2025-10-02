Juvenile Among Five Held In Punjab For Cross-Border Smuggling
Those arrested have been Joban Singh (22), Karandeep Singh (19) and Ajaypal Singh (18), all residents of Mari Megha village in Tarn Taran; Jashanpreet Singh (18) of Rania village in Amritsar and a 16-year-old juvenile.
DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, Joban Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were in direct touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and communicating via social media to receive and deliver arms and narcotics consignments.
The pushed-in weapon consignments were meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab, he said.
The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish linkages in the case to expose the full nexus.
Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said during a checkpoint in the Hakima area police teams have arrested suspects Joban Singh, Karandeep Singh and Ajaypal Singh and recovered five .30 bore pistols from their possession.
All three belong to the same village that is located close to the international border, he said, adding that Pakistan-based smugglers were using drones to drop the arms and narcotics consignments.
He said based on disclosures, arrested accused Joban Singh's associates, Jashanpreet Singh and a juvenile, were apprehended with seven pistols.
On sustained interrogation of Joban Singh, he revealed details about concealed 1.5 kg heroin consignment, which was recovered from the location pinpointed by him, he added.
A case dated September 28 has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station Gate Hakima in Amritsar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Xfunded Expands In Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe
- SPAYZ.Io White Paper Explores Opportunities, Challenges And Ambitions In Payments Industry
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment