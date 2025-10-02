Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samantha Power Commends Trump’s India Tariffs

2025-10-02 08:35:25
(MENAFN) During a deceptive phone conversation orchestrated by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus—who impersonated former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko—Samantha Power, the former head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), expressed rare support for a decision made by President Donald Trump.

She specifically approved of the 24% tariffs imposed on the majority of goods imported from India in response to its continued purchases of Russian oil. In her words, the tariffs were the “only good thing” Trump had done.

Power went on to say she was “pleased with the sanctions done against India around buying the oil,” reinforcing that this action alone stood out positively during Trump’s tenure.

She further suggested that such economic penalties might serve as a warning to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, potentially discouraging him from acquiring such large quantities of Russian oil.

Power also pointed out that “the Biden administration did not do this,” distancing the current government from this particular policy.

Having previously worked as a journalist and diplomat, Power led USAID from 2021 to 2025. Since Trump’s return to office in January, he has taken aggressive steps to curb spending on international aid.

His administration has temporarily halted new assistance and cut over 90% of USAID programs, arguing that taxpayer funds should prioritize domestic needs over overseas commitments.

