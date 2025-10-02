403
First Deputy PM Chairs Supreme Cmte Meeting For Kuwaiti Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation.
In a statement, the committee affirmed its decision to strip Kuwaiti citizenship from a number of individuals, with the matter referred to the Cabinet.
Those citizenships were revoked due to dual citizenships, forgery, fraud, attaining documents via affiliation and conflict with the State's supreme interests, it added. (end)
ajr
