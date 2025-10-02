Lecturer in Global Cultures, King's College London

Pavan Mano is a cultural theorist working in the fields of cultural studies, critical and political theory, and nationalism studies. His first book, Straight Nation, published by Manchester University Press is an academic monograph that examines the politics of nationalism in postcolonial independent Singapore and its dependence on a series of sexual and family norms. His research on nationalism has involved in-depth analyses of Singaporean politics and its history by examining a range of political and media texts, speeches and archival records.

In other research, such as "Rethinking the heteronormative foundations of kinship: the reification of the heterosexual nuclear family unit in Singapore's COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions" he has historicised the PAP's housing and family formation policies and showed their continuing effects in present-day politics.

Pavan's work has been published in international peer-reviewed journals such as Critical Discourse Studies, Culture, Theory & Critique, and the Journal of Language and Sexuality. He has also written for a number of other outlets such as Back Page Football and Atticus Review.



2023–present Lecturer in Global Cultures, King's College London 2022–2023 Research fellow, UCL Sarah Parker Remond Centre for the Study of Racism and Racialisation

2022 King's College London, PhD English Literature & Cultural Studies



2025 Straight nation: Heteronormativity and other exigencies of postcolonial nationalism, Manchester University Press

2022 The uses of a demotic language: Language policy ambivalence, European Journal of Language Policy

2021 Pink Dot: Ten Years On, Journal of Language and Sexuality

2021 Rethinking the Heteronormative Foundations of Kinship: The Reification of the Heterosexual Nuclear Family Unit in Singapore's COVID-19 Circuit-Breaker Restrictions, Culture, Theory and Critique

2021 Disarming as a Tactic of Resistance in Pink Dot, Journal of Language and Sexuality 2021 Synthesizing Support: Analyzing Manchester United's Aestheticization of Solidarity from an MCDS Perspective, Critical Discourse Studies

