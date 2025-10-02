Pavan Mano
-
Lecturer in Global Cultures,
King's College London
Pavan Mano is a cultural theorist working in the fields of cultural studies, critical and political theory, and nationalism studies. His first book, Straight Nation, published by Manchester University Press is an academic monograph that examines the politics of nationalism in postcolonial independent Singapore and its dependence on a series of sexual and family norms. His research on nationalism has involved in-depth analyses of Singaporean politics and its history by examining a range of political and media texts, speeches and archival records.
In other research, such as "Rethinking the heteronormative foundations of kinship: the reification of the heterosexual nuclear family unit in Singapore's COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions" he has historicised the PAP's housing and family formation policies and showed their continuing effects in present-day politics.
Pavan's work has been published in international peer-reviewed journals such as Critical Discourse Studies, Culture, Theory & Critique, and the Journal of Language and Sexuality. He has also written for a number of other outlets such as Back Page Football and Atticus Review.Experience
-
2023–present
Lecturer in Global Cultures, King's College London
2022–2023
Research fellow, UCL Sarah Parker Remond Centre for the Study of Racism and Racialisation
-
2022
King's College London, PhD English Literature & Cultural Studies
-
2025
Straight nation: Heteronormativity and other exigencies of postcolonial nationalism, Manchester University Press
2022
The uses of a demotic language: Language policy ambivalence, European Journal of Language Policy
2021
Pink Dot: Ten Years On, Journal of Language and Sexuality
2021
Rethinking the Heteronormative Foundations of Kinship: The Reification of the Heterosexual Nuclear Family Unit in Singapore's COVID-19 Circuit-Breaker Restrictions, Culture, Theory and Critique
2021
Disarming as a Tactic of Resistance in Pink Dot, Journal of Language and Sexuality
2021
Synthesizing Support: Analyzing Manchester United's Aestheticization of Solidarity from an MCDS Perspective, Critical Discourse Studies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment