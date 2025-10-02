ACT Handled 'Record' 94,541 Teus Last September-Port Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, October 2 (Petra) -The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) announced a "new record" achievement in less than a year, registering the highest volume in its history last September, reaching 94,541 TEUs.This figure exceeds the previous record set in May 2025, which amounted to 92,348 TEUs, which demonstrates the ACT's "readiness and its significant" capacity to accommodate growth, and reflects the "growing confidence" of customers and partners in Jordan and the region.In a press conference on Thursday, Adnan Yaqoubi, the airport's Chief Operating Officer, said these results are due to the ACT's "sustained high performance."Yaqoubi added that the company "efficiently" handled 52 ships during the month, handling 94,541 TEUs, marking a 30% increase compared to the same month last year.Yaqoubi noted the volume of transit cargo reached a record 7,521 TEUs, representing 16% of the total incoming containers, compared to just 6% during the same month last year, which reflects increased market confidence in the ACT's services.Setting a another new record for truck-related traffic, he noted the ACT handled 36,145 truck movements, compared to 27,703 during the same period last year, with a daily average of 1,205 trucks, including 919 incoming lorries.The average truck turnaround time for entry and exit through the port's gates was 33 minutes, achieving the "highest" international standards for port efficiency, especially as the company aims to reduce waiting times at the container facility and minimize any expected delays, he pointed out.