'Kantara Chapter 1' Release: Bengaluru Movie Halls Decked Up For Grand Opening

Rishab Shetty's highly awaited Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara, has landed in theatres and fans can't keep calm.

The film has taken audiences back to the theatres, with first reactions already flooding social media platforms. Amid the craze, moviegoers in large numbers lined up at theatres in Bengaluru, reflecting the craze for the film.

In visuals from Bengaluru, a cinema hall could be seen decked up with flowers, decorations and posters of Kantara Chapter 1.

A long cut-out of Shetty's character was also installed, completely covered with floral garlands.

"Kantara is (one of) the most expected films," a fan said. "We wanted to support the film and have a good time on the holiday... we are expecting a good show."

He also urged people to support more Kannada films.

Another fan said she had high expectations of the movie, adding that she wanted to watch the first day, first show.

A thrilled audience member, who was present to watch an early morning show, shared that the film was beyond expectations.

"As this is a Rishab Shetty film, the expectations were already higher. I am expecting more in the second half after the interval. We have already watched the first Kantara film, and it was superb," a young fan said.

One of the viewers expressed pride in the sequel and said, "This part was really good as it shows the pride of Karnataka. In terms of the acting, I believe this was the best I have ever seen."

The trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled in September.

The trailer opens by focusing on a child's character, who tries to understand the mystery behind his father's disappearance.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film came out in theatres on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.