Yuzi Chahal, Conway Sign Up With Northamptonshire For 2026 Campaign
"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad. His record across his career speaks for itself, and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026. For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game,” Northamptonshire's head coach, Darren Lehmann, expressed.
Chahal has claimed 31 wickets over two County Championship spells at The County Ground and possesses substantial international experience. With 217 wickets for India in white-ball formats in his international career of seven years, Chahal will look to bring his skills and expertise to the camp during their 2026 campaign.
“I am so excited to carry on my journey with Northamptonshire. It feels like home to me, and I love playing cricket here. We have a great squad, and I am excited to push for more success next year,” said Chahal.
Additionally, Northamptonshire have also re-signed Australia's Harry Conway. The seamer, who took 20 wickets in four Championship matches earlier this year, will come back for the beginning of the 2026 season. The 33-year-old is likely to be available for the initial seven-game stretch in April and May.
“Harry is an excellent addition for 2026. His form last year was fantastic, and I am excited to work with him for a longer period. His ability to take wickets on all surfaces and presence around the team make him an invaluable player,” Lehmann said.
“I'm delighted to have re-signed back at Wantage Road for an extended period next season. I hope I can have a big impact on the changing room and contribute to winning games in the division,” Conway expressed.
-- IANS
vi/bsk/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment