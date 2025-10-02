Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Denmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbanceDenmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbance

Denmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbanceDenmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbance


2025-10-02 07:16:53
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, EU leaders are going to gather in Copenhagen to discuss improving European defense. This meeting comes after a series of Russian airspace invasions and drone incidents at Danish airports in recent days.

Nations along the EU's eastern side, specifically Poland and Estonia, are experiencing the most severe invasions. In response, ten member states have already endorsed plans for a multi-level "drone wall" to swiftly spot, track, and destroy Russian drones.

Before the meeting, Denmark increased security by banning all civilian drone flights until Friday and heavily restricting traffic in Copenhagen.

Even with heightened security, the area at the heart of the capital showed minimal evidence of alarm before the meeting.

Denmark will also hold a wider European Political Community meeting on Thursday, and international allies have provided assistance to make sure both events happen safely and smoothly.

Last week, several Danish airports and army locations on the Jutland peninsula, beginning with the Copenhagen airport, experienced disturbances caused by drones.

MENAFN02102025000045017640ID1110141537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search