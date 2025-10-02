403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbanceDenmark organizes meeting for EU presidents after drone disturbance
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, EU leaders are going to gather in Copenhagen to discuss improving European defense. This meeting comes after a series of Russian airspace invasions and drone incidents at Danish airports in recent days.
Nations along the EU's eastern side, specifically Poland and Estonia, are experiencing the most severe invasions. In response, ten member states have already endorsed plans for a multi-level "drone wall" to swiftly spot, track, and destroy Russian drones.
Before the meeting, Denmark increased security by banning all civilian drone flights until Friday and heavily restricting traffic in Copenhagen.
Even with heightened security, the area at the heart of the capital showed minimal evidence of alarm before the meeting.
Denmark will also hold a wider European Political Community meeting on Thursday, and international allies have provided assistance to make sure both events happen safely and smoothly.
Last week, several Danish airports and army locations on the Jutland peninsula, beginning with the Copenhagen airport, experienced disturbances caused by drones.
Nations along the EU's eastern side, specifically Poland and Estonia, are experiencing the most severe invasions. In response, ten member states have already endorsed plans for a multi-level "drone wall" to swiftly spot, track, and destroy Russian drones.
Before the meeting, Denmark increased security by banning all civilian drone flights until Friday and heavily restricting traffic in Copenhagen.
Even with heightened security, the area at the heart of the capital showed minimal evidence of alarm before the meeting.
Denmark will also hold a wider European Political Community meeting on Thursday, and international allies have provided assistance to make sure both events happen safely and smoothly.
Last week, several Danish airports and army locations on the Jutland peninsula, beginning with the Copenhagen airport, experienced disturbances caused by drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment