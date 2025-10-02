XRP Tundra Presale Outlines Phase 4 Terms With Dual Tokens And Fixed Launch Prices

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple's XRP continues to attract institutional and retail attention as cross-border payment adoption expands and regulatory clarity improves in the United States. Against this backdrop, XRP Tundra has entered the final day of Phase 4 of its presale , offering dual-token allocations and liquidity protections with fixed launch values.

The project has distinguished itself within the XRP ecosystem by combining cross-chain token distribution with liquidity safeguards and public audits. Analysts have noted that the presale's defined terms and transparent documentation provide participants with greater clarity compared to many early-stage offerings.

Phase 4 Presale Details

XRP Tundra's presale is structured to distribute two tokens under one contribution:



TUNDRA-S , issued on Solana, designed as the project's utility token with DeFi functions. TUNDRA-X , launched on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), serving governance and reserve roles.

In Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 , with participants receiving a 16% bonus allocation . Each purchase also includes free distributions of TUNDRA-X , internally referenced at $0.034 .

Launch values have been set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X , offering clear visibility into potential multiples once trading begins. In total, 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S and 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X are designated for presale participants.

With pricing and allocation rules published in advance, the presale provides participants with a defined entry structure uncommon in the current crypto fundraising environment.

Liquidity Stability With DAMM V2

To support market stability during its launch phase, XRP Tundra has adopted Meteora's DAMM V2 liquidity pools . The system applies dynamic fees that start as high as 50% and gradually decrease over time, discouraging immediate selling pressure and automated trading activity.

Liquidity providers receive NFTs representing their positions, which enhances flexibility and transparency. In addition, XRP Tundra has introduced mechanisms for permanent liquidity locks, ensuring baseline market depth.

By applying DAMM V2, the project seeks to minimize volatility in its early trading environment, reduce the influence of automated bots, and protect long-term participants.

Transparency and Verification

To enhance oversight, XRP Tundra has completed three independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The founding team has also undergone KYC verification with Vital Block .

These measures are designed to differentiate XRP Tundra from less-documented presale launches and align with growing expectations for compliance as digital asset regulation develops globally.

Market Context

XRP itself continues to trade near $3.00 , supported by renewed institutional inflows, ETF approvals, and strengthening regulatory clarity. Analysts have projected that XRP could range from $5 to $10 in the medium term if adoption continues to accelerate.

XRP Tundra positions itself within this environment by offering a cross-chain framework that links XRPL and Solana. This dual-chain design introduces utility on Solana while rooting governance functions directly in the XRPL, appealing to communities across both ecosystems.

The timing is also favorable: XRP's inclusion in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve earlier this year highlighted the asset's long-term significance, adding institutional credibility to XRPL-linked projects.

Governance and Roadmap

A key component of XRP Tundra's structure is TUNDRA-X , the governance and reserve token. Once governance features are live, holders will be able to influence development decisions, liquidity strategies, and integration of new features.

Looking ahead, XRP Tundra's roadmap includes the rollout of GlacierChain , a DeFi layer for XRP that will introduce lending, automated market makers, and derivatives. By combining liquidity safeguards, fixed launch pricing, and governance expansion, the project is designed to evolve beyond presale into a broader financial ecosystem.

Official Statement

“We structured Phase 4 to combine accessibility, security, and transparency,” the XRP Tundra team said in a statement.“By fixing launch prices and integrating liquidity protections, participants have clear visibility into how the presale is designed. These steps reflect our commitment to building a reliable foundation for long-term growth.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative built to expand XRP's role in digital finance. The platform introduces a dual-token model linking Solana and XRPL, integrates DAMM V2 liquidity protections, and provides independent audits to ensure transparency. Future development includes GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP featuring lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

Official Channels

