All Of Europe Must Join 'Drone Wall' To Counter Russian Threats Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of State said this during his address at the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“When we talk about the 'drone wall,' we are talking about all of Europe, not just one country. If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland or violate the airspace of northern European states, it means this can happen anywhere – in Western Europe, in the south. We need fast and effective response and defense forces that know how to deal with drones efficiently,” Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted that Ukrainian servicemen are already in Denmark.

“There are experienced Ukrainians who know how to detect and shoot down attack drones, and they have already begun deploying their mission. We are ready to share this experience with you, partners, and this is just the beginning – the first step on the path toward an effective 'drone wall' to protect all of Europe. Please, let's work together on coordinated solutions that will make this happen,” the President of Ukraine urged.

As reported, in an interview with Ukrinform, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said that the“drone wall,” initiated by the EU, should be built together with Ukraine, given its extensive experience in countering drones.

According to Kubilius, the“drone wall” will be part of the broader“Eastern Flank Watch” initiative, which will also include elements such as a“land wall” and a“sea wall.”

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine