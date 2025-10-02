PKL 12: UP Yoddhas Gear Up For Top-Table Test Against Dabang Delhi In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) The UP Yoddhas will resume their Chennai leg at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, building on the competitive character they displayed in their previous match.

The Yoddhas narrowly lost 27-33 to Gujarat Giants, but the match showcased their resilience and versatility in both attacking and defending. With several key players stepping up, the team aims to turn that effort into a strong comeback against Delhi.

Gagan Gowda remains a key figure in the Yoddhas' attacking strategy, having shown consistent performance lately. His precise raids, complemented by Bhavani Rajput's versatility, create a dual threat that can challenge any defence. With Guman Singh's experience and Shivam Chaudhary's youthful energy, the Yoddhas approach the Delhi game with a comprehensive raiding lineup capable of making impactful plays.

Defensively, skipper Sumit Sangwan's leadership and anticipation will be crucial as the team aims to contain Delhi's raiders. Vice-captain Ashu Singh's determination and Mahender Singh's stability further reinforce a backline that has demonstrated the ability to function as a disciplined and cohesive unit. Their responsibility will be to turn pressure moments into tackle points, which could shift momentum in favour of Chennai.

The Yoddhas have performed well in raiding exchanges, with strike rates comparable to the league's best teams. Their focus against Delhi will be on improving their defensive conversion, turning more tackle opportunities into crucial points. By combining their attacking versatility with a more solid defence, the Yoddhas are positioned to make a significant impact in this match.

Speaking ahead of the clash, assistant coach Upendra Malik expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, saying,“We had phases where the boys played some very strong kabaddi, and that's something we will carry forward. Delhi are a competitive outfit, but if we play with the same unity and energy that we showed in parts against Gujarat, the results will follow.”

Dabang Delhi currently lead the standings with eight wins out of nine matches. However, as the Yoddhas continue to improve steadily and sustain a balance between attack and defence, this match offers another chance to convert effort into success and secure a crucial win during the Chennai leg.