Kuwait Showcases Experience In Sustainable Yarn, Textiles At FAO Global Conf.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait showcased on Thursday its experience in transforming sheep wool into sustainable yarn, textiles to the Second Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation held in Rome, Italy.
Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director General of AlSadu Society and Founder of Soof Wool Mill, delivered a speech during the technical discussions of the Conference held at the headquarters of FAO in Rome.
Her participation came as part of the panel titled "Advancing Sustainable Transformation of the Livestock Sector," chaired by Dr. Thanawat Tiensin, FAO Assistant Director-General.
In her address, Sheikha Bibi highlighted Kuwaitآ's pioneering initiative in transforming Naeemi sheep wool and other locally available fibers into high-quality yarns and textiles through a sustainable circular production model.
This model relies on solar energy, water recycling, and converting waste into organic fertilizers to support the agricultural sector.
She emphasized that this innovation not only revives and sustains the traditional craft of AlSadu weaving, but also empowers farmers, women weavers, and schools -- demonstrating how heritage and innovation can come together to strengthen sustainability and community development.
In her closing remarks, Sheikha Bibi expressed her appreciation for FAOآ's support and attention to the Kuwaiti delegation. Notably, Kuwait was the only Arab country from the Middle East region to participate in the specialized exhibition held alongside the conference, which brought together delegations from over 100 countries, along with global experts in livestock technologies and sustainable transformation. (end)
nbs
nbs
