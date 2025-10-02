Positioning Laser Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

EINPresswire/ -- Positioning Laser Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size for positioning lasers has expanded swiftly in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $1.17 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.29 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The phenomenal growth during the past period can be credited to an upswing in investment in renewable energy initiatives, increased integration of robotics in manufacturing, a surge in demand for compact and portable lasers, heightened emphasis on safety regulations in construction, a growing need for 3D mapping and survey solutions, and a rising imperative for rapid production lines.

The market size for positioning lasers is forecasted to expand quickly in the upcoming years. Its growth is predicted to reach $1.88 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The predicted growth in this period can be credited to various factors; an increase in infrastructure development projects, higher demand for precision agricultural equipment, more adoption of automated warehousing solutions, rising demand for offshore oil and gas installations, an increased trend towards miniaturization of industrial components, and growing smart city development initiatives. Key trends for this period include integration with automation and robotics, the use of AI-aligned systems, miniaturization for compact devices, the incorporation of 3D laser projection, and the creation of energy-efficient and high-visibility lasers.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Positioning Laser Market?

The growth of the positioning laser market is anticipated to be propelled by escalating construction activities. These activities encompass operations involved in the formation of infrastructure, building structures, or engineering projects from the conceptual stages to final completion. The surge in construction activities can be attributed to increasing urbanization, triggering the necessity for commercial spaces, infrastructure, and housing. Positioning lasers play a crucial role in construction activities by providing precise alignment, leveling, and layout of structures, thereby guaranteeing on-site accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in July 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency in Australia, reported a rise in the number of dwellings under construction from 240,065 in 2022 to 240,813 in 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning construction activities fuel the growth of the positioning laser market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Positioning Laser Market?

Major players in the Positioning Laser Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• TRUMPF GmbH + Co KG

• Coherent Corporation

• AMADA Co Ltd

• IPG Photonics Corporation

• Leica Geosystems AG

• Jenoptik AG

• Bystronic Group AG

• Salvagnini S p A

• Mazak Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Positioning Laser Market?

Firms that dominate the positioning laser market are directing resources to the creation of modern innovative products such as the sophisticated green laser rangefinder. This product is designed to boost clarity in daylight, enhance the meticulousness of measurements, and expand its utilization in sectors including defense, surveying, hunting, and industry. Understood to be a device that can calculate distance using a green laser beam, the green laser rangefinder at a wavelength mostly of 532 nm or occasionally 520 nm, is used to establish distance to a target. In a practical application of this development in August 2025, the technology firm based in China, CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), unveiled the cutting-edge i85 Laser IMU-RTK GNSS. This compact receiver, crafted for robust data capture in harsh field conditions, merges a 1408-channel GNSS chip, an upgraded IMU, and a far-reaching laser rangefinder. It guarantees accurate positioning even in locations with obstructions. The laser can deliver up to 3 cm accuracy, complemented by an 8 MP camera and industrial-level green laser for enhanced targeting and visibility. Equipped with LandStar field software, the device propels AR-based navigation and visual stakeout, optimizing workflow. With its solid Wi-Fi, 20-hour battery, and IP68-graded chassis, the i85 promises long-lasting performance, productivity, and overall readiness for extended field use.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Positioning Laser Market Growth

The positioning laser market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Laser Level, Laser Distance Meter, Laser Rangefinder, Laser Plummet, Laser Alignment Tools

2) By Technology: Optical Laser, Infrared Laser, Green Laser, Red Laser, Blue Laser

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Automotive, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Level: Rotary Laser Level, Line Laser Level, Dot Laser Level, Combination Laser Level

2) By Laser Distance Meter: Handheld Laser Distance Meter, Bluetooth-Enabled Laser Distance Meter, Multi-Function Laser Distance Meter

3) By Laser Rangefinder: Golf Rangefinder, Hunting Rangefinder, Industrial Rangefinder, Military Rangefinder

4) By Laser Plummet: Optical Laser Plummet, Electronic Laser Plummet

5) By Laser Alignment Tools: Shaft Alignment Laser Tools, Belt Alignment Laser Tools, Pulley Alignment Laser Tools, Geometric Alignment Laser Tools

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Positioning Laser Market By 2025?

In the Positioning Laser Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

