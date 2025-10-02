403
Musk Challenges Wikipedia with AI Encyclopedia
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has revealed plans to create a fresh online encyclopedia designed to compete with Wikipedia, which he and other detractors criticize for being politically skewed.
Musk asserted that his version would be a “massive improvement” compared to the current platform.
The upcoming service, named Grokipedia, will be driven by Musk’s xAI company and its generative AI model, Grok, which is already incorporated into his social media platform X.
Alongside the announcement on Tuesday, Musk also shared various user reactions.
These responses included a parody logo blending Grok and Wikipedia, a meme portraying Musk as the grim reaper ready to dismantle the site, and advice from Wikipedia co-founder-turned-critic Larry Sanger on how to maintain impartiality in a user-edited knowledge database.
Musk introduced this initiative in reaction to a post by White House crypto and cyber adviser David Sacks, who criticized Wikipedia.
Sacks described the site as the product of “an army of left-wing activists” rather than the neutral, consensus-driven information source it claims to be.
He emphasized that Wikipedia’s high ranking in Google search results and its influence on AI training models make its perceived bias “a huge problem.”
Sacks’ criticism came after a recent interview where Sanger told a journalist that Wikipedia’s policies—such as excluding conservative media from its list of “reliable sources”—lead to systematic bias.
