Juhi Chawla's Net Worth Jumps Over 69%: Richest Bollywood Actress Beats Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan

Juhi Chawla and her family have emerged as one of the wealthiest names in Bollywood, with their wealth in 2025 estimated at ₹7,790 crore. The Bollywood veteran stands ahead of stars like Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Juhi Chawla ranks second among the richest Bollywood icons after Shah Rukh Khan ( ₹12,490 crore). Her fortune is largely driven by the family's stake in Knight Riders Sports, which owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Juhi Chawla ranks 6th among the top 10 self-made women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. On social media, her following stands at 53 lakh across platforms, such as Twitter (now X), Instagram and LinkedIn.

According to the Hurun Rich List 2024, Juhi Chawla had a net worth of ₹4,600 crore. This means her wealth grew by ₹3,190 crore, over 69%, in just one year.

Last year, Juhi Chawla beat Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor to claim the top spot among Bollywood actresses .

Juhi Chawla is the only Bollywood representative among the top 10 self-made women in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. She is at Number 6 on the list.

The top-10 list is led by Arista Networks' Jayshree Ullal with ₹50,170 crore. The next name is Zoho co-founder Radha Vembu ( ₹46,580 crore).

Nykaa's Falguni Nayar and family, with ₹39,810 crore, is next, followed by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Ofbusiness' Ruchi Kalra and family.

Juhi Chawla is ahead of prominent business names like Lenskart founder Neha Bansal, Pepsico CEO Indra K Nooyi, Confluent CPO Neha Narkhede and family, and Upstox co-founder Kavitha Subramanian.

KKR's brand valuation soars

Juhi Chawla's rise in wealth is directly linked to KKR's soaring brand value since their title win in IPL 2024. The cricket team is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta's Mehta Group.

KKR saw its brand valuation increase by 19.3% to $216 million ( ₹1,915 crore) following its IPL win in 2024. According to Houlihan Lokey's IPL Brand Valuation Study in June 2024, the league's overall value soared to $16.4 billion ( ₹1.45 lakh crore).