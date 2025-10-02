Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Describes Israeli Attack on Sumud Flotilla as "Terrorist Act"

2025-10-02 04:13:38
(MENAFN) Turkey strongly criticized Israel’s Wednesday assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian assistance, labeling the incident a "terrorist act" that threatens the safety of innocent civilians.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Turkey denounced the attack, emphasizing that it targeted peaceful civilians who did not engage in violence.

The statement accused the "genocidal Netanyahu government" of enforcing fascist and militaristic policies that have imposed famine on Gaza.

It further asserted that these oppressive actions extend beyond Palestinians to anyone opposing Israel’s domination.

The statement also noted that coordination had been maintained throughout the journey with other nations whose citizens were part of the flotilla.

It assured that "all necessary steps are being taken to secure the immediate release of our citizens, other passengers detained by Israeli forces."

Expressing concern, the statement hoped the incident would not disrupt ongoing attempts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, it confirmed that legal measures would be pursued to "hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable."

The Turkish government urged the United Nations and all pertinent international organizations to act promptly in lifting the illegal blockade on Gaza, facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid, and safeguarding freedom of navigation.

Furthermore, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the assault, describing "Israel’s unlawful and barbaric attack on the Sumud Fleet in international waters" as unacceptable and denouncing it as an affront to the "collective conscience of humanity."

