403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Sumud Breakaway Vessel Reaches Gaza Waters
(MENAFN) The Mikeno, a vessel from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, reached Gaza’s territorial waters early Thursday but lost its tracking signal approximately 9.3 nautical miles from the coast, according to the official flotilla tracker. It remains unclear whether the ship was intercepted, towed, managed to evade Israeli forces, or if the tracker experienced a malfunction.
Israeli naval forces launched an assault on the international aid flotilla headed for the blockaded Gaza Strip, detaining 223 activists, organizers reported on Thursday.
The Global Sumud Flotilla posted on the US social media company Instagram the identities and nationalities of the activists aboard the 15 vessels that came under attack.
The detained activists represent a diverse group, including Spaniards, Italians, Brazilians, Turks, Greeks, Americans, Germans, Swedes, British, French, and numerous other nationalities.
In a statement via the US social media company X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the detainees are being transported to Israel’s Ashdod Port, where they will face deportation to Europe.
Data from the official flotilla tracker revealed that Israeli forces have targeted 21 vessels, while 23 others continue their journey toward Gaza.
Israeli naval forces launched an assault on the international aid flotilla headed for the blockaded Gaza Strip, detaining 223 activists, organizers reported on Thursday.
The Global Sumud Flotilla posted on the US social media company Instagram the identities and nationalities of the activists aboard the 15 vessels that came under attack.
The detained activists represent a diverse group, including Spaniards, Italians, Brazilians, Turks, Greeks, Americans, Germans, Swedes, British, French, and numerous other nationalities.
In a statement via the US social media company X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the detainees are being transported to Israel’s Ashdod Port, where they will face deportation to Europe.
Data from the official flotilla tracker revealed that Israeli forces have targeted 21 vessels, while 23 others continue their journey toward Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment