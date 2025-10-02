Family Matters Joins The Cumulus Podcast Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conservative Gen Z Activist CJ Pearson to Host the Podcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's (OTCQB: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that Family Matters has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Hosted by CJ Pearson, Family Matters tackles the most pressing social, cultural, and political issues in America as told from a perspective rarely heard in podcasting: conservative, culturally aware, and authentically Black.

With a voice that loves family, faith, country, and straight talk, Family Matters represents the loud, proud, and passionate conservative voices in the Black community. Each episode will focus on one to three hot-button topics in the culture or political sphere that the hosts dissect from their unique vantage point.

Family Matters dropped its first episode today featuring former Senior Biden White House official Yemisi Egbewole, conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery, and Kamala Harris delegate turned Trump supporter Audrey McNeal. Other guests scheduled to appear on the podcast include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Annemarie Wiley, PragerU Personality Xavaier DuRousseau, among others.

“Joining the Cumulus Podcast Network is a huge moment for Family Matters. We're bringing unapologetically conservative, culturally aware, and authentically Black voices to the forefront - voices that have been ignored for far too long,” said host CJ Pearson.“This show is about faith, family, freedom, and fearless truth-telling. I'm proud to be part of a network that values bold ideas and real conversations, and I can't wait to shake things up.”

“We're proud to welcome Family Matters to the Cumulus Podcast Network. CJ brings a fresh, dynamic energy to our growing portfolio of personality-driven podcasts,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One and Cumulus Podcast Network.“His truly unique perspective adds depth, authenticity, and a powerful new dimension to our lineup, and we're thrilled to partner with CJ to bring this content to market.”

New episodes drop Wednesdays and are available on major podcast platforms including YouTube and Apple Podcasts . As part of Westwood One's portfolio, The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes Family Matters exclusively with this new partnership.

About CJ Pearson:









CJ Pearson is a nationally recognized conservative commentator, political strategist, and Gen Z activist. Serving as the National Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Council, he played a pivotal role in mobilizing young conservatives during the 2024 election and helping form the connective tissue between the RNC and influencer community that propelled President Trump back to the White House. Most recently, Pearson went viral for organizing the infamous“Cruel Kids Table” Inauguration Party sponsored by TikTok - which earned the scorn of NY Magazine - but was lauded by conservative luminaries such as Vice President JD Vance and billionaire businessman Elon Musk. In 2025, he was named by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people online.

A regular guest on cable news, CJ offers sharp political analysis and insight on major networks, addressing key national issues and advocating for conservative values. With a strong presence in both traditional and digital media, he has built a significant following, becoming one of the most influential young voices in American politics today.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 399 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit .

Contact: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at