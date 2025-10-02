403
Japan Records High Number of Heatstroke Hospitalizations
(MENAFN) For the first time ever, Japan has seen more than 100,000 individuals hospitalized due to heatstroke during a single summer season.
This milestone marks a troubling escalation in heat-related illnesses across the nation.
According to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, between May and September 28, a total of 100,143 individuals were admitted to hospitals due to heatstroke.
This data was reported by a news outlet, highlighting the widespread impact of extreme temperatures across the country.
This is the first instance that the number of heatstroke hospitalizations has surpassed the 100,000 threshold since 2015, the year when data collection was expanded to include the month of May.
The current figure also exceeds the previous record of 97,578 cases registered last year.
Among those affected, 116 individuals lost their lives as a result of heatstroke, while 36,448 suffered from severe symptoms necessitating medical attention.
Older adults, particularly those aged 65 and above, represented a significant portion of the cases, with 57,235 reported among this age group—accounting for more than half of the overall total.
In a related report, Japan’s Meteorological Agency confirmed last month that the country experienced its hottest summer since official records began.
The agency noted that the average national temperature during June, July, and August was "2.36C higher than the 30-year average through 2020," marking the most extreme temperature levels recorded since 1898.
