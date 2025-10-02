India Achieved All Objectives Of Operation Sindoor: Rajnath
New Delhi/Bhuj- The Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor but its fight against cross-border terrorism will continue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor but the Indian military“exposed” the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.
The defence minister was addressing a group of soldiers at a military base in Gujarat's Bhuj ahead of performing a 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra.
“During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek,” he said.
“However, in its retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish,” he said.
