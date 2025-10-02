403
Cebu Earthquake Claims Over Seventy Lives in Philippines
(MENAFN) The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines on Tuesday night has risen to 72, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.
The powerful tremor hit at 9:59 p.m. local time, causing widespread destruction across the province. At least 294 people were reported injured, the NDRRMC said in its latest bulletin.
The hardest-hit area was Bogo City, where 30 fatalities were confirmed. Other deaths were reported in San Remigio (22), Medellin (12), Tabogon (5), and one fatality each in Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.
The agency said the quake affected 47,221 families, or approximately 170,959 individuals, prompting local authorities to declare a state of calamity across the entire province.
Damage assessments revealed destruction to 87 infrastructure facilities and 597 homes, the NDRRMC added.
The Philippines is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone notorious for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
