Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Typhoon Bualoi Claims Over Thirty Lives in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi Claims Over Thirty Lives in Vietnam


2025-10-02 01:41:39
(MENAFN) Typhoon Bualoi and its aftermath have claimed 34 lives, left 20 people unaccounted for, and injured 140 others across Vietnam, according to a Vietnamese news agency on Wednesday. The storm's total economic toll is estimated at 8.78 trillion Vietnamese dong—approximately 356 million U.S. dollars.

The powerful typhoon wreaked havoc on critical infrastructure, toppling over 8,200 electricity poles and plunging nearly 2.7 million households into darkness. Widespread flooding and landslides also obstructed more than 3,000 roads, significantly hampering mobility and emergency response efforts, the report noted.

Local governments are now actively assessing the scale of destruction. Restoration of power and telecommunications is underway, alongside ongoing relief operations to assist impacted communities, a Vietnamese news agency reported.

MENAFN02102025000045017169ID1110140212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search