Typhoon Bualoi Claims Over Thirty Lives in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Typhoon Bualoi and its aftermath have claimed 34 lives, left 20 people unaccounted for, and injured 140 others across Vietnam, according to a Vietnamese news agency on Wednesday. The storm's total economic toll is estimated at 8.78 trillion Vietnamese dong—approximately 356 million U.S. dollars.
The powerful typhoon wreaked havoc on critical infrastructure, toppling over 8,200 electricity poles and plunging nearly 2.7 million households into darkness. Widespread flooding and landslides also obstructed more than 3,000 roads, significantly hampering mobility and emergency response efforts, the report noted.
Local governments are now actively assessing the scale of destruction. Restoration of power and telecommunications is underway, alongside ongoing relief operations to assist impacted communities, a Vietnamese news agency reported.
