Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Closed Today For Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

If you were planning to check your portfolio or make a trade today, you'll have to wait a little longer. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, as the country observes Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

That means there will be no action in equities, derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB). Even currency and interest rate derivatives are taking the day off. Normal trading will be back tomorrow-Friday, October 3.

So, whether you're a full-time trader or just someone tracking your SIPs, today's a pause button on the markets.

What's Coming Up in October?

October is packed with festivals, and markets will stay shut a few more times this month. Here's what's ahead:

October 21 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

But here's the interesting bit: on October 21, the exchanges will hold the special Diwali Muhurat trading session-a one-hour symbolic trade that many investors see as an auspicious start to the new year. The session will run from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with trade modifications allowed till 2:55 pm.

Beyond October, the year will also see breaks for Prakash Gurpurb (November 5) and Christmas (December 25).

For investors, knowing these dates in advance isn't just trivia-it helps you plan your trades and avoid last-minute surprises.

Why October 2 Is More Than a Market Holiday

The date carries double significance this year. Alongside Dussehra, it's also Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation, Gandhi led India's freedom struggle with movements like the Salt March and Quit India, guided by the values of truth and non-violence.

Every year, tributes pour in at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, schools and offices hold prayer services, and the world marks the day as the International Day of Non-Violence.

So while the markets may be silent today, the spirit of the day is about reflection-whether on Gandhi's legacy or celebrating the triumph of good over evil that Dussehra represents.