The First 'You Are Awesome' Concert: Celebrating Love And Legacy Through Music
EINPresswire/ -- Presented with honor by the Samuel Chen Lives on Foundation, the first annual “You Are Awesome” Concert—a journey themed "Remembrance and
Legacy: Music and Love"—is set for Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Harvest Church of New York (54-47 Little Neck Parkway, Little
Neck, NY 11362).
This is a free musical spectacular dedicated to the community, aiming to share hope and connection through the transformative power of
music. The star-studded lineup includes performances by Pianist Jiacheng Xiong of the Curtis Institute of Music and celebrated
Vocalist Jamie Wu. They will be joined by a distinguished roster of artists: Qianci Liu(prominent New York-based cellist and producer),
Cellist Xia Wu, Musician Sherry Li, Pianist Jingyang Dong, Violinist Yeshuang Chen, Composer Meng Wang, and Percussionist Yi Ru.
All community members are warmly invited to attend this inspiring event. While admission is free, the concert gratefully accepts
generous donations to support ongoing community music education and development.
We extend our special gratitude for the vital support provided by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation, Beyond Barriers Foundation, Wanyi Faith
Foundation, and Ru Music Studio.
