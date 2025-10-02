Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Feels Amaal Mallik Was Being Saved, Calls Out Bias

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) After his surprising eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar has opened up about his disappointment and suspicions of bias and selective outrage, especially for contestant Amaal Mallik. While he expressed gratitude for love and support from fans, the content creator didn't shy away from hinting that the outcome may not have been entirely fair.

"Somewhere, it feels like Amaal was being saved, but I can't say for sure," he said while in a conversation with IANS. "I don't know if Gauahar Khan influenced it, but I gave my best and believed everything would be fine. Now I just want to move forward and leave everything behind," Awez shared candidly. "The eviction came as a shock, especially given his growing popularity online. I was trending at number one on Twitter, my clips were viral, and people were supporting me. So it was shocking to me to come out so early. But at the end of the day, it's a game, and I learnt a lot of things from it," he said, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of reality television.

In a conversation with IANS, Awez detailed how his family responded to his exit. Everyone was shocked. "First, Amaal himself hugged me and cried, saying, 'How did you get out? You were playing so well.' Even Nagma and Anam – my sister and my mom – asked me the same thing. Everybody believed I was doing so well and trending. So they were surprised and shocked to see me getting evicted," he revealed.

Despite the setback, Awez remains positive and grateful for the experience. "I am addicted to reality shows now, and a new "Kaleshi Awez" has been born. But I will never go below the belt. I have learnt to take a stand everywhere, even at home. My family sometimes worries, asking, 'What are you doing?' But I tell them Bigg Boss taught me to take a stand," he said.

With a mix of his wit, confidence and a loyal fan following, Awez is optimistic about the future. 'It's just the beginning,' he said, firmly hinting that his journey in the world of entertainment and reality shows is far from over.