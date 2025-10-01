403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Hails Trump Order, Says Step Will Cement Defence Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has welcomed the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, which affirms that any armed attack on Qatari territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure would be considered a threat to peace and security in his country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement Wednesday, described the order as a reflection of the strong and longstanding ties between Doha and Washington. These ties, the ministry emphasised, are built on co-operation and partnership in mediation, conflict resolution, and global peace and security.
The ministry added that the move represents an important step in strengthening the two countries' close defence partnership. Qatar also expressed its full appreciation for the important US role in consolidating regional peace. The ministry reiterated that this step will contribute to strengthening bilateral co-operation in the security and diplomatic fields. The statement concluded by affirming Qatar's continued commitment to working with the United States and international partners as a trusted mediator to address shared challenges, advance conflict resolution through diplomatic means, and support sustainable peace in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement Wednesday, described the order as a reflection of the strong and longstanding ties between Doha and Washington. These ties, the ministry emphasised, are built on co-operation and partnership in mediation, conflict resolution, and global peace and security.
The ministry added that the move represents an important step in strengthening the two countries' close defence partnership. Qatar also expressed its full appreciation for the important US role in consolidating regional peace. The ministry reiterated that this step will contribute to strengthening bilateral co-operation in the security and diplomatic fields. The statement concluded by affirming Qatar's continued commitment to working with the United States and international partners as a trusted mediator to address shared challenges, advance conflict resolution through diplomatic means, and support sustainable peace in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment