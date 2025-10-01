Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Is Pleased To Share The Press Release Of Boltbetz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), the parent company of GBank, is pleased to share the press release of its strategic partner, BoltBetz. BoltBetz announced today that legendary world champion and global icon Mike Tyson has joined the company as both a strategic investor and promotional partner.

The full press release from BoltBetz can be found here:

Mike Tyson Joins BoltBetz as Strategic Investor and Promotional Partner to Usher in a New Era of Cashless Gaming

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature® Card-a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.



