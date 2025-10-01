Alzheimer's Disease Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, And Key Players Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Taurx Therapeutics Ltd, Biovie Inc., Aribio Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Agenebio, Neurim Pharmaceuti

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Alzheimer's Disease Market"Alzheimer's Disease companies are Eisai Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Pharmazz, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, NKGen Biotech, LEXEO Therapeutics, Inventage Lab, Neumora Therapeutics, Takeda, Perha Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Prothena, Therabest Korea, Neurotez, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, and others.

Emerging therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, including AR1001, AGB101, AMX0035, IVL3003, BHV-8000, and others, are expected to drive substantial growth in the Alzheimer's Disease market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report,“Alzheimer's Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034”, providing comprehensive insights into Alzheimer's Disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends specifically in Japan.

Discover about the Alzheimer's Disease market report @

During the ERS Congress 2025 in September 2025, several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies shared notable advancements in pulmonary and cardiopulmonary research:



In September 2025, Diagonal Therapeutics presented new preclinical data highlighting the potential of its lead clustering antibody, DIAG723, as a disease-modifying therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In September 2025, a study revealed that babies raised with dogs may have a reduced risk of developing childhood asthma.

In September 2025, Savara shared data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 trial of Molgramostim Inhalation Solution for patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP).

In September 2025, AllRock Bio, Inc. reported encouraging Phase 1 results for ROC-101, a first-in-class oral pan-ROCK inhibitor for cardiopulmonary and fibrotic diseases.

In September 2025, Gossamer Bio, Inc., in collaboration with Chiesi Group, announced five scientific presentations on seralutinib for PAH and PH-ILD.

In September 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim presented pooled analyses from the Phase III FIBRONEER program on nerandomilast, an investigational oral PDE4B inhibitor, showing a nominally significant reduction in mortality risk across IPF and PPF.

In September 2025, Kaia Health launched a pilot program of Kaia Breathe, a digital pulmonary rehabilitation solution for COPD patients, in partnership with MedImprove. In September 2025, aTyr Pharma, Inc. shared additional findings from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a key form of interstitial lung disease.

Some of the key facts of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report:

In 2024, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed Alzheimer's disease cases among the EU4 and the UK, representing about 30% of the total, followed by France at 24%. DelveInsight forecasts that diagnosed cases in these regions will continue to rise in the coming years.

In the United States, approximately 2.4 million men and 5 million women were affected by Alzheimer's disease in 2024, with these numbers expected to increase by 2034. DelveInsight's epidemiological model also indicates that in the EU4 and the UK, individuals aged 75–84 had the highest prevalence, totaling nearly 2 million cases, while those under 65 accounted for roughly 130,000 cases.

In Japan, around 2.5 million individuals were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease–related agitation in 2024, a figure projected to grow by 2034. Agitation, characterized by restlessness, irritability, aggression, and anxiety, significantly affects patient quality of life and increases caregiver burden.

Overall, in 2024, the U.S. represented about 44% of all diagnosed Alzheimer's disease cases across the seven major markets (7MM), with an estimated 7 million people affected. This number is expected to rise by 2034, underscoring the growing burden of Alzheimer's on the U.S. healthcare system.

Several clinical developments are underway:



In June 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche began a study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of escalating IV doses of RO7126209 in individuals with prodromal to mild-moderate Alzheimer's disease who are amyloid-positive.

Annovis Bio Inc. launched a trial in June 2025 assessing the safety and efficacy of buntanetap (Posiphen) in adults aged 55–85 with early-stage Alzheimer's.

Eli Lilly and Company conducted a study to determine whether its investigational therapy can delay or prevent cognitive, memory, or functional decline compared to placebo. UCB Biopharma SRL initiated a trial evaluating the effect of bepranemab versus placebo on Clinical Dementia Rating Scale–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) scores through Week 80 in prodromal or mild Alzheimer's patients.

Key companies advancing Alzheimer's Disease therapies include Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, BioVie Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, AgeneBio, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Pharmazz, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, NKGen Biotech, LEXEO Therapeutics, Inventage Lab, Neumora Therapeutics, Takeda, Perha Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Prothena, Therabest Korea, Neurotez, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, and others.

Promising pipeline therapies include AR1001, AGB101, AMX0035, IVL3003, BHV-8000, and additional candidates poised to enhance the Alzheimer's disease treatment landscape.

Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive and irreversible neurological disorder that mainly impairs memory, cognition, and reasoning. It is the leading cause of dementia, responsible for roughly 60–80% of cases. While it most commonly develops in people in their mid-60s, early-onset forms can occur in individuals in their 40s or 50s. The condition usually starts with memory lapses that interfere with daily life and gradually progresses to confusion, language difficulties, impaired judgment, and behavioral changes. Although the exact cause is not fully understood, Alzheimer's is associated with the accumulation of amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles in the brain, which disrupt neuronal communication and lead to cell death. Age and a family history of the disease are key risk factors.

Discover how the Alzheimer's Disease market is rising in the coming years @

Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs



AR1001: AriBio Co., Ltd.

AGB101: AgeneBio

AMX0035: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc

IVL3003: Inventage Lab., Inc. BHV-8000: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: Japan

Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, BioVie Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, AgeneBio, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Pharmazz, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, NKGen Biotech, LEXEO Therapeutics, Inventage Lab, Neumora Therapeutics, Takeda, Perha Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Prothena, Therabest Korea, Neurotez, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, and others

Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: AR1001, AGB101, AMX0035, IVL3003, BHV-8000, and others.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and Alzheimer's Disease emerging therapies

Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Alzheimer's Disease market drivers and Alzheimer's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alzheimer's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Alzheimer's Disease report, visit

Key benefits of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report:

Alzheimer's Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology and Alzheimer's Disease market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Alzheimer's Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Alzheimer's Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Alzheimer's Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Alzheimer's Disease market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Alzheimer's Disease market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Alzheimer's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alzheimer's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alzheimer's Disease Background and Overview

7. Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alzheimer's Disease

9. Alzheimer's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alzheimer's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Alzheimer's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Alzheimer's Disease market. A detailed picture of the Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Alzheimer's Disease treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.