Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, And Key Players AB SCIENCE, ALECTOR, GSK, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Medicinova, Denali Therapeutics, Abbvie,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market"The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size in the 7MM ~ USD 1,000 million in 2023.

Emerging therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), including Masitinib, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), and others, are expected to drive substantial growth in the ALS market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report,“Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034”, offering a comprehensive overview of ALS, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report:

In 2023, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1 billion. Current standard treatment, primarily riluzole, helps slow disease progression and modestly extends survival.

A major milestone was the FDA approval of RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) on September 29, 2022, for adults with ALS. Following some challenges with RELYVRIO, RADICAVA, particularly its oral formulation RADICAVA ORS, has become the leading therapy, gaining strong adoption in the U.S. and Japan and reversing prior declines in intravenous edaravone sales.

Next-generation therapies are being developed to target specific genetic forms of ALS. For instance, TPN-101 (Transposon Therapeutics) and Ulefnersen (ION363, Ionis Pharmaceuticals) focus on patients with C9ORF72 and FUS mutations. While attention is increasing on mutations like SOD1, C9ORF72, and FUS, other variants such as TARDBP, OPTN, and ANG remain largely unaddressed, highlighting opportunities for future development. Many ALS patients, however, still have unidentified underlying genetic mutations.

Current treatment options include disease-modifying and symptomatic therapies such as EXSERVAN (riluzole oral film), RELYVRIO, QALSODY, RADICAVA, RADICAVA ORS, NEUDEXTA, TIGLUTEK, and RILUTEK, alongside supportive treatments like anti-epileptics, NSAIDs, opioids, SSRIs, antidepressants, and diuretics.

The ALS market is expected to grow substantially between 2024 and 2034, driven by the anticipated launch of promising pipeline therapies including Ulefnersen, Ibudilast (MediciNova), Masitinib (AB Science), NurOwn (BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics), and CNM-Au8 (Clene Nanomedicine), as well as rising diagnosis rates and increasing prevalence.

Recent clinical developments include:



May 2025: Neuralink received FDA breakthrough designation for its neural interface device to restore communication in patients with severe speech impairments, including ALS.

April 2025: BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics submitted an IND amendment to the FDA for NurOwn®, an autologous stem cell therapy.

March 2025: DiagnaMed Holdings received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its molecular hydrogen therapy targeting ALS. January 2025: Zydus Lifesciences received FDA approval to start a randomized Phase IIb trial of Usnoflast, an oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, as a potential ALS therapy.

Key ALS companies developing novel therapies include Ab Science, Alector, GSK, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Denali Therapeutics, AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Rapa Therapeutics, Neurosense Therapeutics, Helixmith, Transposon Therapeutics, Revalesio Corporation, Annexon Biosciences, Corcept Therapeutics, and others.

Promising pipeline therapies include Masitinib, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), and additional candidates expected to enhance ALS treatment outcomes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, reduced mobility, and ultimately respiratory failure. While the exact cause remains unclear, ALS is thought to result from a combination of genetic factors and environmental influences.

Diagnosis involves a thorough neurological evaluation, detailed medical history, and multiple tests to rule out other conditions. Electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies assess nerve and muscle health, while imaging methods such as MRI help exclude alternative causes of symptoms. Despite these tools, ALS is challenging to diagnose due to the absence of a single definitive test.

Early and accurate diagnosis is critical for initiating symptom management and connecting patients with necessary care and support. Although there is currently no cure, treatments focus on improving quality of life and alleviating symptoms. Research is ongoing to develop new therapies and deepen understanding of the disease. Emerging biomarkers, such as elevated neurofilament levels in cerebrospinal fluid, show promise for assisting diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, and evaluating treatment response. While not yet common in clinical practice, these biomarkers could play an important role in patient stratification and clinical trials, especially when symptoms overlap with other neurological disorders.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Outlook

Currently, there is no cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and existing treatments have limited ability to halt or reverse disease progression. Only a few FDA-approved therapies modestly slow the disease and help enhance patients' quality of life. Consequently, ALS management remains largely supportive, focusing on symptom relief. Approved treatments-including riluzole, RADICAVA, TIGLUTIK, RELYVRIO, QALSODY, and NEUDEXTA-aim to slow progression or alleviate specific symptoms such as muscle cramps, stiffness, excessive saliva, emotional disturbances, pain, depression, and sleep problems.

Riluzole is considered the first-line therapy for ALS in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Approved by the FDA in 1995, it may extend survival by a few months by blocking sodium and calcium channels and enhancing glutamate clearance. Riluzole is available in several formulations, including RILUTEK (oral tablet), TIGLUTIK (oral suspension), and EXSERVAN (oral film). NEUDEXTA, used to manage pseudobulbar affect, provides symptomatic relief but does not alter disease progression.

Despite increasing interest in gene therapies, neuroprotective agents, and cell-based treatments, the success rate of ALS drug development remains low. Several recent candidates, such as arimoclomol, levosimendan, ravulizumab, and zilucoplan, have failed in clinical trials. Nonetheless, ongoing research into disease-modifying therapies and agents targeting specific genetic mutations offers promise for addressing unmet needs and improving long-term outcomes in ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Marketed Drugs



RADICAVA/RADICUT (edaravone injection) and RADICAVA ORS: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation RELYVRIO: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs



Masitinib: AB Science NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies: AB SCIENCE, ALECTOR, GSK, BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS, IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, MEDICINOVA, DENALI THERAPEUTICS, ABBVIE, CALICO LIFE SCIENCES, CLENE NANOMEDICINE BIOSCIENCES, SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, PRILENIA THERAPEUTICS, RAPA THERAPEUTICS, NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS, HELIXMITH, TRANSPOSON THERAPEUTICS, REVALESIO CORPORATION, ANNEXON BIOSCIENCES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AL-S PHARMA, SANOFI, DENALI THERAPEUTICS, ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS, and others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies: Masitinib, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), and others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis emerging therapies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market drivers and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market.

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

9. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Therapies

12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.