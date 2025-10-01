New Children's Book“Clover” Hops Into Hearts While Teaching Kids About Wildlife And Nature

Award-winning author Mary L. Schmidt, writing under the pen name S. Jackson , invites young readers on a delightful journey into the life of bunny rabbits with her newest children's picture book, Clover. Through playful rhymes and vibrant storytelling, Clover gently teaches children about the fascinating world of rabbits, where they live, what they eat, and how they interact with other animals in natural settings like parks and backyards.

In Clover, children meet an engaging rabbit who becomes both a guide and a friend. With charm and curiosity, Clover introduces young readers to the everyday life of bunnies, exploring food favorites, playful habits, shelters, and even the challenges they face from predators. As Clover shares his story, children gain valuable lessons about respecting wildlife, appreciating nature, and even how they can safely help animals in their own neighborhoods by leaving the right kinds of food outdoors.

A recent review from Literary Titan praises Clover as“a charming and educational picture book that gently invites young readers into the world of bunny rabbits... With its combination of rhyming narration, charming subject matter, and educational themes, Clover is a wonderful choice for storytime. It captures the innocence of childhood curiosity while teaching important lessons about wildlife and the natural world.”

Perfect for parents, grandparents, and educators, Clover is more than just a story, it's an opportunity to spark conversations about caring for animals and fostering compassion for nature at an early age. Children will not only fall in love with Clover but also come away with a deeper understanding of the wildlife around them.

Discover the magic of Clover today! Clover is available in ebook and paperback editions.

About the Author

Mary L. Schmidt , who writes under the pen name S. Jackson , is a retired registered nurse and award-winning writer with a passion for children's literature and the arts. She received the prestigious Leora B. Stroup Bachelor of Science in Nursing Award from Fort Hays State University for outstanding clinical performance, community involvement, and academic achievement.

Since her retirement, Schmidt-often collaborating with her husband, Michael Schmidt (pen name A. Raymond), has authored and illustrated more than 50 books, including memoirs, cookbooks, and an extensive collection of children's titles. Her dedication to protecting children and teaching valuable life lessons inspired books such as Suzy Has A Secret and The Big Cheese Festival. She is also the creator of the popular Shadow and Friends series, now encompassing twelve titles.

A lifelong advocate for education, community service, and the arts, Schmidt has volunteered with organizations such as The American Cancer Society and March of Dimes, and has been active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts (her son, Gene, is an Eagle Scout). A member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) and Sigma Theta Tau International: The Honor Society of Nursing, Schmidt combines her professional experience, creative talents, and personal values to inspire and educate young readers.

When she's not writing or illustrating, Schmidt enjoys photography, visual arts, and spending time with her grandchildren, Austin and Emma.

Want to learn more about Mary L. Schmidt and her inspiring collection of books? Visit her official website at WhenAngelsFly to explore her full catalog, discover behind-the-scenes insights, and stay updated on her latest releases.