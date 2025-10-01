Evertz Technologies Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario. Election of Directors The seven nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by a way of vote by ballet. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results for the election of directors, both by total and as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee Votes For

% For

Votes Against % Against

Romolo Magarelli 55,945,717 94% 3,256,983 6% Douglas A. DeBruin 55,912,045 94% 3,290,655 6% Christopher M. Colclough 57,042,870 96% 2,159,830 4% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 57,690,539 97% 1,512,161 3% Don Carson 57,701,879 97% 1,500,822 3% Rakesh Patel 55,960,865 95% 3,241,835 5% Brian Piccioni 57,934,255 98% 1,268,446 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-3700

