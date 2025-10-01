Evertz Technologies Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Nominee
| Votes For
| % For
|Votes Against
| % Against
|Romolo Magarelli
|55,945,717
|94%
|3,256,983
|6%
|Douglas A. DeBruin
|55,912,045
|94%
|3,290,655
|6%
|Christopher M. Colclough
|57,042,870
|96%
|2,159,830
|4%
|Dr. Thomas V. Pistor
|57,690,539
|97%
|1,512,161
|3%
|Don Carson
|57,701,879
|97%
|1,500,822
|3%
|Rakesh Patel
|55,960,865
|95%
|3,241,835
|5%
|Brian Piccioni
|57,934,255
|98%
|1,268,446
|2%
Re-appointment of Auditor
The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
Contact Information
Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335-3700
