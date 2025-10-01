Jayden Appoints New CFO

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) -announces that it has appointed Justin Lau as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Justin Lau is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He brings extensive experience in financial reporting, technical accounting, and advisory services across multiple international markets.

He is currently Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Advisory Services at Treewalk, where he supports a wide range of publicly listed companies on the NASDAQ, TSX-V, and CSE, as well as private companies preparing for public offerings. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, providing audit services to a range of prominent clients, including those listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Lau who will be replacing David Eaton (CEO of Jayden) whom has acted as interim Chief Financial Officer since April 28 of this year.

About Jayden Resources

Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden is currently earning a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential. Jayden also holds a 100% interest in the highly prospective Wheatcroft Project located within the Kisseynew Domain in northwestern Manitoba. The Company is currently in negotiations with First Nations surrounding the Wheatcroft Project and hopes to complete the first round of drilling on the property during 2025.

For further information about this news release or the Company, visit our website at , email ... , or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Jayden Resources