Hubbell Incorporated Completes Acquisition Of DMC Power
DMC Power is a designer and manufacturer of connector technology systems for high voltage power infrastructure with over 350 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Carson, CA and Olive Branch, MS, along with multiple distribution facilities located across North America.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
Contact
Dan Innamorato
VP Investor Relations
