Vital Nutrients Expands Clinical Line With New Formula For Women's Hair Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With female hair loss on the rise, Vital Nutrients is introducing Hair Growth Complex for Women , a clinically formulated supplement targeting the biological drivers behind thinning hair to help women achieve fuller, thicker, and stronger strands.*

Nearly 40% of women experience visible hair thinning by age 50 , yet treatment options remain limited, often relying on drug-based interventions or expensive mass-market options. Vital Nutrients Hair Growth Complex for Women is a nutritional supplement that addresses the unique biological factors behind female hair loss, including hormonal shifts, stress, nutrient deficiencies, inflammation and oxidative stress, through a multi-targeted formula backed by clinical research.









“Healthcare professionals have long sought an effective, trusted natural option for women's hair loss,” said John P. Troup, Ph.D. , chief science and innovation officer of Blueroot Health .“By introducing a proprietary form of hops extract-a phytoestrogen receptor activator-into a clinically validated, multi-targeted formula, Vital Nutrients is bringing practitioners a first-to-market solution that addresses estrogen-related hair loss and supports stronger, thicker, fuller hair.”

Formulated to reduce hair shedding by up to 43%, improve hair thickness by 52%, and increase growth by more than 10%, Hair Growth Complex for Women combines practitioner-trusted, science-based ingredients to restore the natural hair cycle.* It's designed to address a variety of hair loss triggers, including hormonal changes (such as menopause or post-partum), stress, certain medications, and weight loss.

“Our approach begins with the needs of both practitioners and patients,” said Meagan Purdy , naturopathic doctor and Vital Nutrients brand manager.“This formula was developed to provide a comprehensive, science-backed natural option that supports women's hair health in a practical way, with just two capsules per day.”

Vital Nutrients Hair Growth Complex for Women is a hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO supplement that combines botanicals, nutrients, and proteins to target multiple triggers of hair loss. With ingredients like hops extract for hormonal changes, ashwagandha for stress, astaxanthin to extend the growth phase, collagen and keratin for strength, and essential vitamins and minerals for overall hair health, Hair Growth Complex for Women is designed to support fuller, thicker, and stronger hair with just two capsules a day.* Available for $49.90 (60 capsules) at or through healthcare providers.





Hair Growth Complex for Women is the latest in a series of recent innovations from Vital Nutrients, including GLP-1 Complete , Cortisol Balance , Sleep + Recover , and more . Hair Growth Complex for Women is manufactured at the Vital Nutrients NSF-Certified facility in Middletown, CT, where the company has been making clean, clinically backed nutritional supplements for more than 25 years.

About Vital Nutrients®

Vital Nutrients was founded in 2000, by healthcare practitioners on a mission to positively impact the health of both people and the planet. Based in Middletown, CT, Vital Nutrients produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and recommended by healthcare practitioners and individuals worldwide. Known for its efficacy-first formulations and rigorous quality assurance, Vital Nutrients has built a long-standing reputation for excellence. Learn more at .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company with a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company's industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients® , Bariatric Fusion® , and Fairhaven Health® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women's health, metabolic health and weight management, and a full range of clinically relevant, specialized formulas and single ingredients trusted by health care practitioners, patients and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet. Learn more at: .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | ... Pitch Publicity®