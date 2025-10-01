NFPA Highlights Electric Vehicle Risks At Intersec Saudi Arabia

The growth of EVs and their related fire risks was addressed yesterday at the Fire Protection & Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia by Mike Brunzell, VP of Global Business Development, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

According to research from the International Energy Agency (IEA), EV adoption is accelerating worldwide, with global sales exceeding 17 million in 2024, accounting for more than 20% of sales. With the increase in sales, a range of new and unique fire risks are posed, particularly in high-density environments such as residential and commercial parking structures.

Through the NFPA's Fire Protection Research Foundation, extensive studies have been conducted on vehicle fire dynamics, suppression strategies and ventilation design. Findings reveal that modern vehicles contain significantly higher plastic content, increasing from less than 3% of vehicle weight in the 1970s to nearly 10% today, resulting in greater combustible fuel loads. The increased use of electronic components and complex wiring systems also introduces new ignition risks.

Brunzell emphasised the importance of evolving codes and standards to keep pace with technology:“It is through the development of our codes and standards, research initiatives and training programmes that NFPA is proactively working to provide the guidance and the resources needed by fire protection professionals, property owners and policymakers to ensure the integration of EV infrastructure safety strategies.”

Notable NFPA codes mentioned in the session include the NFPA 88A (Standard for Parking Structures), which requires sprinkler protection for all parking structures, with higher densities set by NFPA 13. NFPA 855 (Standard for the Installation of Stationary Energy Storage Systems) addresses the risks associated with energy storage installations, including fire suppression and thermal runaway. The NFPA 800 Battery Safety Code is currently under development.

The 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia concludes today at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). This week, the event has showcased over 400 exhibitors and hosted CPD-certified conferences at the Fire Protection & Technology Summit and the Future Security Summit.

The event has featured over 100 speakers from around the world on critical topics, including cross-border security, cybersecurity, fire safety management at large-scale events and why fire safety must keep pace with AI advancement, among many others.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, concluded:“By bringing together industry experts, regional leaders and innovative solutions across the show floor, Intersec Saudi Arabia helps to ensure that our communities are better prepared to meet both current and future safety challenges, which is particularly important as the Kingdom undertakes ambitious infrastructure development.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt. The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Tags#Electric Vehicle #Intersec #NFPA #Saudi Arabia