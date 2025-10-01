Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Nears 60 As Hundreds Injured On Cebu Island
The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the Philippines has risen to nearly 60, while hospitals on Cebu Island struggle to treat hundreds of injured people.
According to Agence France-Presse, the 6.9-magnitude quake struck late Tuesday, September 30, in northern Cebu, near the city of Bogo.
Local officials reported that at least 22 buildings were destroyed, while roads and other infrastructure suffered serious damage, hampering rescue and relief efforts.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed at least 147 people were injured, warning that the death toll could rise further as search operations continue.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the region has been rattled by hundreds of aftershocks following the main quake, causing widespread fear among residents.
Power outages were reported across parts of the central islands but were later restored. Authorities have warned that this was one of the strongest quakes in recent years.
The Philippines, situated on the Pacific"Ring of Fire," is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Officials say continued vigilance is necessary as aftershocks may persist.
