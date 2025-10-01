Rare White Whale And Elephant Giants Among Winners Of Focus For Survival 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) Embargoed until Thursday 2 October 2025Wildlife charity Explorers Against Extinction reveals stunning finalist images for its fundraising calendar, chosen by top photographers and famous explorer Levison Wood.

2 October: Explorers Against Extinction has announced the 12 images chosen for its annual Focus for Survival wildlife photography calendar.

The striking photographs, all celebrating the natural world, were selected from submissions worldwide by acclaimed wildlife photographers Paul Goldstein, Will Burrard-Lucas, Sue Flood , and charity patron Levison Wood . They will feature in the charity's fundraising calendar and be exhibited on London's South Bank this autumn, alongside other works of art highlighting threatened species and wild spaces. The exhibition will culminate with an online auction, raising funds to support frontline conservation projects around the globe.

This year's finalists, representing seven nationalities , span subjects from the savannahs of Africa and the frozen ice of the Arctic, to the deep blue waters of the Pacific.

The final 12 were chosen after careful consideration of technical ability, composition, originality, impact, and suitability for the calendar.

May – Snail Enjoying Sporulation by Anirban Dutta , a maths teacher from West Bengal, India. Judge Paul Goldstein called it:“A cross between natural history and a Roger Dean poster. It compels the viewer to ask 'WHAT THE?' – small is beautiful here, as is slow. Outstanding work.”

June – Belle by Celia Kujala (USA), a tender underwater portrait of a Steller sea lion in British Columbia. Judge Sue Flood commented:“This portrait of a seal made me smile. Having spent many, many hours underwater with my camera I know it's not an easy shot to take, but this is nicely done and stood out from the crowd. Loved the whiskers!”

October – Māhina by Australian photographer Jonathan Allen , featuring an extraordinarily rare white humpback calf in Tonga. Judge Paul Goldstein said:

"An albino Humpback calf hovering over the mouth of its mother. That's insane. No further comment really necessary - don't care for details, style or geeky technical info, this is an extraordinary image. When judging any competition, the basic two tenets of judging have to be paramount: originality and degree of difficulty ... exactly!"

December – Age of Innocence by Jules Oldroyd (UK), an intimate portrait of a polar bear mother and cubs resting on an iceberg in Canada's Baffin Island. Judge Levison Wood commented:“I've always admired polar bears, and the photographer has managed to capture such a tender family moment here.”

The cover of the 2026 calendar will feature The Crossing by Ria Waugh (USA), depicting an elephant herd in Amboseli, Kenya.

With 2026 marking the 10th anniversary of Explorers Against Extinction's creative initiatives, the choice of elephants – also the charity's logo – feels especially fitting.

All 12 finalists' images are now in the running for the People's Choice Award , with public voting open from 2–26 October . The image with the most votes will win.

To view all the finalists' images, visit:

