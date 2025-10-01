J & K Bank Marks 88 Years, CEO Vows To Take It Higher

J&K Bank Celebrates 88th Foundation Day

Srinagar- Celebrating eighty-seven years of its existence on the Foundation Day, J&K Bank organized a commemorative function today at its Corporate Headquarters, which was chaired by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee and attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and other senior officers of the Bank.

At the outset, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee fondly remembered the Bank's Founder Shri Maharaja Hari Singh and paid rich tributes to him along with the entire management for his vision and foresight.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO said,“On this auspicious occasion of our Bank's Foundation Day, we pay heartfelt tributes to Late Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, whose vision and foresight laid the foundations of this financial institution that has been integral to the economic empowerment and social transformation of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and is on its way to become one of the best banks in the country. I really salute his vision.”

“It has been a journey full of challenges, but successes as well. And I think, we have travelled the path with utmost dedication and focus on economic growth”, he added.

He further said,“However, the journey so far is half-way through. The task at our hand is to take our Bank to the next level. For that we need to continue the mission of socio-economic transformation in our core geography so that the initial dream continues to be realized. Besides, we need to place our Bank very prominently in the purview of all banks in the country.”

Highlighting the Bank's future mission, MD & CEO said,“Let's take the pledge today that all of us will put in our best efforts so that J&K Bank becomes one of the best banks in the country.”

While acknowledging the role of earlier leaders on the occasion, he said,“They have guided the Bank well through all the difficult times, enabling us to dream of achieving greater things tomorrow.”

Thanking all the stakeholders, MD & CEO said,“On this day, as we move forward with renewed purpose, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire J&K Bank family, UT Government and all other stakeholders especially our valued customers whose trust and emotional equity remains the bedrock of our journey towards excellence.”

On the occasion, MD & CEO also launched the Bank's special audio-visual series 'Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji – Season II' that will be featured fortnightly on the Bank's social media pages from today. The video series celebrates the legacy of love and unwavering bond of trust between the Bank and its customers and employees. MD & CEO also rolled out revamped eNewsletter – an internal communication platform of the Bank.

On the occasion, two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect in the memory of J&K Bank Family members, who have died especially in the line of duty.

Earlier in the day, the Bank conducted a cleanliness drive under the country-wide campaign 'Sewa Parv: 2025 – Together for cleaner and prosperous nation'. Led by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, the top management team including CGM Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, General Managers, DGMs, and other senior officers, actively took part in cleaning surroundings of a water channel flowing near the Bank's Corporate Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta said,“Cleanliness is not just a responsibility but an expression of service to our community and environment. By participating in 'Sewa Parv', we reaffirm our collective duty towards building cleaner and healthier surroundings for society.”

He added,“As the premier financial institution of this region, it is our privilege to not only serve people financially but also contribute meaningfully to social and environmental causes.”

Meanwhile, similar cleanliness drives have been conducted across the Bank's operational geographies in the country led by the concerned heads. These drives were a part of the Bank's contribution to the national campaign for cleanliness and environmental care under Seva Parv 2025.

