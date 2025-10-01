Lucy Taylor

Lecturer in Education, University of Leeds

I am a Lecturer at the University of Leeds with expertise in primary education, literacy, children's literature, multiliteracy studies and inclusion. My most recent research has been about School Library Services; I have just completed funded projects for UK Literacy Association and the Association of Senior Children's Education Librarians (ASCEL). Books, Bags and Boxes (Funded by UKLA) was a study of the Leeds School Library Service and the Research to Support School Library Services Project (Funded by ASCELS and the Arts Council for England) has been investigating the role of school library services in supporting schools to deliver a book rich literacy curriculum. I have been a primary school teacher and specialise in primary English and literacy. As an academic I am interested in relationships between reading and writing, and recently have studied the importance of access to books for children's development as readers.

I have worked in teacher education for a number of years, training postgraduate teacher trainees in primary English.

At present I am a Lecturer in the School of Education at the University of Leeds with a particular interest in primary education, focusing on literacies and libraries.

I am an editor of the journal Literacy

–present Lecturer in Education, University of Leeds

2018 University of Leeds, PhD

