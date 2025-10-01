EU Commissioner Kos: We Will Ensure NABU, SAPO Remain Independent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said this in an interview with Ukrinform during her visit to Ukraine.

Commenting on whether the Ukrainian authorities have heard the EU's warnings regarding the importance of maintaining the independence of anti-corruption agencies, Kos said: " Yes, Kyiv has heard, but not only Brussels. I think that Kyiv has heard your people who went to the streets to protest despite the danger of bombs falling down. And I think this is part of the resilience. People really saw a danger for the development of their country if there's corruption."

She cited survey data showing that among Ukrainians' main fears, corruption ranks second only to the war.

"So yes, the authorities have corrected the law. But there are still some steps to be done. And, of course, we have to build trust, all together. [...] Anti-corruption is part of the first cluster, in Fundamentals, and it is important that we start with Fundamentals, and we close negotiations with Fundamentals. So, we will all the time look carefully into what is going on, that NABU and SAPO are independent, that the prosecutors work normally," she said.

NABU Director denies Khrystenko influence, orders internal investigation

Kos also emphasized the importance of actual accountability for corrupt officials.

"If no action is taken against the ones who are corrupt – and we know this also from the experience of the member states – then the pattern emerges that this is acceptable. If someone else is doing this, why shouldn't I do it?" she said.