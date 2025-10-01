HUR Releases Footage Of Assault Operation By Special Unit 'Artan'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR shared the video on Facebook .

“Every movement is backed by hours of preparation, dozens of decisions, nerves, and adrenaline. It's the synchronized effort of every small element within a vast combat mechanism,” reads the video description.

HUR noted that while Russian forces have occupied certain positions for years, this does not prevent Ukrainian troops from systematically driving them out.

“Flanking maneuvers, multi-wave assaults, precision strikes by UAVs and artillery, and the destruction of enemy reinforcements before they reach the front-all of this helps break the invaders' resistance at key positions within the designated sector,” HUR emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine infiltrated a designated area and cleared Russian positions along with the surrounding territory.

Photo: HUR