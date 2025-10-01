HUR Releases Footage Of Assault Operation By Special Unit 'Artan'
“Every movement is backed by hours of preparation, dozens of decisions, nerves, and adrenaline. It's the synchronized effort of every small element within a vast combat mechanism,” reads the video description.
HUR noted that while Russian forces have occupied certain positions for years, this does not prevent Ukrainian troops from systematically driving them out.
“Flanking maneuvers, multi-wave assaults, precision strikes by UAVs and artillery, and the destruction of enemy reinforcements before they reach the front-all of this helps break the invaders' resistance at key positions within the designated sector,” HUR emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence eliminates Russian National Guard lieutenant colonel, two other servicemen in Stavropol Krai
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine infiltrated a designated area and cleared Russian positions along with the surrounding territory.
Photo: HUR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment