ICRC Decries Gazans Harsh Conditions, Suspends Gaza City Operations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 1 (Petra) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday that intensified military operations forced it to temporarily suspend work at its Gaza City headquarters and relocate staff to its offices in the southern part of the Strip to ensure their safety and the continuity of operations, as tens of thousands of residents face dire humanitarian conditions and are in urgent need of aid."Civilians in Gaza City are being killed and forcibly displaced while enduring harsh conditions," the ICRC said in a statement. It added that first responders, including the Palestine Red Crescent Society and Civil Defense, had been working tirelessly to provide relief, but their movement and safe access to civilians were severely restricted.The ICRC confirmed it would continue efforts to support civilians in Gaza City whenever circumstances allowed, through its fully operational offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, including the delivery of medical supplies to the few health facilities still functioning.Over the past two weeks, the ICRC said it had supplied hospitals and clinics in Gaza City with life-saving medicines amid rising casualty numbers, supported local bakeries in 14 displacement camps producing 45,000 loaves of bread daily, delivered trucked water, and assisted in repairing water and sanitation networks alongside local service providers."Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected whether they remain in Gaza City or leave it. Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated to ensure their basic needs are met," the ICRC stressed.