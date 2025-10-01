Premier Cosmetic Dentistry Proudly Offered By Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry

MENAFN - GetNews)



Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry is proud to announce its comprehensive cosmetic dentistry services for residents seeking to enhance their smiles in the La Jolla area.

LA JOLLA, CA - October 1, 2025 - Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry is proud to announce its comprehensive cosmetic dentistry services for residents seeking to enhance their smiles in the La Jolla area. Led by Dr. Chad Dains, who brings over 18 years of experience as a dental provider, the practice offers a complete range of aesthetic dental solutions designed to transform smiles while maintaining optimal oral health.

Cosmetic dentistry encompasses various procedures aimed at improving the appearance of teeth, gums, and overall smile aesthetics. Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry specializes in multiple treatments including professional teeth whitening, dental veneers, dental bonding, ClearCorrectclear aligner therapy, and dental implants, all performed with meticulous attention to detail and patient comfort.

"We believe everyone deserves to feel confident about their smile," states Dr. Chad Dains, owner of Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry. "Our approach to cosmetic dentistry combines advanced technology with personalized care, ensuring each patient receives treatment tailored to their unique needs and aesthetic goals. We're committed to helping La Jolla residents achieve beautiful, natural-looking results that enhance not just their smiles, but their overall quality of life."

The practice's teeth whitening treatment options provide solutions for patients dealing with discoloration from coffee, wine, tobacco, or aging. Using professional-grade whitening systems, Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry delivers results that significantly outperform over-the-counter products, with treatments customized based on the specific type and degree of staining.

For patients seeking more comprehensive smile transformations, the porcelain dental veneer procedure offers a solution for addressing multiple aesthetic concerns simultaneously. These thin, custom-made shells are bonded to the front surface of teeth to correct issues including chips, cracks, gaps, misalignment, and severe discoloration. Dr. Dains' artistic approach ensures veneers blend seamlessly with natural teeth while providing durability and stain resistance.

Dental bonding represents another cornerstone of the practice's cosmetic offerings, utilizing tooth-colored composite resin to repair minor imperfections. This conservative approach preserves more natural tooth structure while delivering immediate aesthetic improvements at a more accessible price point than some alternative treatments.

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry also provides invisible clear aligner therapy through ClearCorrect, offering adults and teens the opportunity to straighten their teeth discreetly. These transparent, removable aligners gradually shift teeth into proper alignment without the visibility or dietary restrictions associated with traditional braces.

For patients with missing teeth, permanent dental implant restoration provides a long-lasting solution that looks, feels, and functions like natural teeth. The practice's comprehensive implant services include evaluation, placement, and restoration, with results that support both aesthetic appearance and oral function.

Beyond individual procedures, Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry excels in cosmetic smile makeover services, combining multiple treatments into customized plans that address all aspects of a patient's smile. These comprehensive transformations consider facial features, and personal preferences to create harmonious, balanced results.

The practice distinguishes itself through its patient-first approach, emphasizing education and transparency throughout the treatment process. New patients receive thorough consultations where Dr. Dains listens carefully to their concerns and expectations before developing personalized treatment recommendations.

Located in the heart of La Jolla at 7509 Draper Avenue, Suite B, the practice features state-of-the-art technology in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Dr. Dains continually pursues advanced education to incorporate the latest techniques and materials into his cosmetic procedures, ensuring patients benefit from innovations in dental aesthetics.

For more information please contact Dr. Chad Dains at

About Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry offers personalized, comprehensive dental care in a welcoming environment, combining advanced technology with a patient-first approach. Owned by Dr. Chad Dains, a Southern California native with a Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University and a Bachelor of Science from Loyola Marymount University, the practice provides general, preventative, cosmetic, pediatric, and emergency dental services. Licensed by the Dental Board of California, Dr. Dains is known for his integrity and compassionate approach to patient care. The practice emphasizes creating a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere while delivering professional expertise and technologically advanced treatments. Located in La Jolla, California, Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry serves the community with honest, respectful care focused on building long-term relationships with patients.

Contact information

Open Wide La Jolla Dentistry

7509 Draper Ave suite B

La Jolla, CA, 92037

(858) 454-8484