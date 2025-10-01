Planet Labs To Open Satellite Manufacturing Facility In Berlin To Expand Pelican Production

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Planet Labs to open new satellite manufacturing facility in Germany

October 1, 2025 by David Edwards

Planet Labs , a provider of satellite data and insights about Earth, has revealed plans to begin production of next-generation, high-resolution Pelican satellites in Berlin, Germany.

This strategic decision will help Planet better meet growing demand from the European market, responding to an urgent need for persistent and high-performance satellite and intelligence solutions.

This new capital investment in its German operations is, in total, expected to exceed 8 figures, and is anticipated to add up to 70 employees when fully operationalized to Planet's existing team of nearly 150 in its Berlin-based European headquarters.

Planet will continue to manufacture spacecraft in its San Francisco headquarters – which we have plans to expand and where the recently announced Pelican production line is now fully ramped and operational. Planet will open this new facility in Berlin to double the overall production capacity of the Pelican fleet.

Will Marshall, CEO of Planet Labs PBC and co-founder of the Planet group, says:“We are incredibly excited to soon be building satellites in Germany, and to be doing so in collaboration with the German government as it looks to enhance its capabilities to bolster peace and stability across Europe.

“Simply put, Europe needs its own eyes, and they need it now. Planet is one of the fastest at building and launching imaging satellites, and this German manufacturing facility will double our capacity for Pelican satellites, bolstering our suite of earth imaging solutions, including our daily scan for broad area monitoring, which only Planet can deliver.”

Dorothee Bär, Federal Minister of Research, Technology and Space, says:“Without satellite services – which include Earth observation – our modern way of life would be practically inconceivable.

“In crisis situations, they are essential for security and the government's ability to act. It is an important signal of commitment to the space sector in Germany that the Earth observation company Planet plans to expand its activities here and establish a satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin.

“This clearly shows Germany's attractiveness and competitiveness in the space sector, a sector which is strategically and economically important to our future. We have a flourishing New Space ecosystem and need to use this for pioneering innovations and technological sovereignty.

“The Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space ensures attractive conditions and guarantees that Germany and Europe are among the frontrunners in the space race.”

Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, says:“The sky is not the limit! Planet Labs' investment in a new high-tech manufacturing facility in Berlin is more than just a location choice – it is a vote of confidence in Germany as a high-tech and space-industry hub.

“The investment creates skilled jobs, provides broad economic spillovers, strengthens the European supply chain, and underscores Germany's role as a driver of innovation and industrial competence.”

Martin Polak, managing director of Planet Labs, says:“Planet has a long history in Germany, with Berlin serving as our European headquarters. From Berlin, we already contribute significantly to the global management of Planet's constellation and drive our extensive business across the EMEA region.

“The decision to locate our new manufacturing facility here powerfully underscores our commitment to supporting Germany's long-term economic growth as a European epicenter for global business.”

This decision follows strong growth of the business in Europe, including a multi-year €240 million agreement in collaboration with the German government and a key contract with NATO, further solidifying Planet's position as a trusted partner for customers seeking to bolster their strategic capabilities.

These agreements reflect a global imperative for enhanced daily monitoring, indication and warning systems, and responsive space capabilities.