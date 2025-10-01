Radiate People Launches Membership Community To Empower Independent Consultants And Solopreneurs

EINPresswire/ -- Radiate People, a new membership community for independent consultants and solopreneurs, officially launches today. Founded on the principles of connection, collaboration and collective growth, Radiate People helps independent professionals overcome isolation, grow their networks, and unlock their fullest potential. Through facilitated peer group "Circles," monthly events, strategic resources, and exclusive insights, members can exchange knowledge, seek guidance, and access tools critical to their professional success.

“We've seen a growing shift toward independent consulting and fractional work,” said Kristin Nordling, CEO of Lakeside HR Group and Radiate People’s founding partner. “But many professionals miss the support and camaraderie found in traditional workplaces. Radiate People fills that void by bringing independent consultants and solopreneurs together, allowing them to share insights, tackle challenges collaboratively, and achieve greater professional success through collective support.”

Key offerings of Radiate People include:

• Curated Circles: facilitated peer groups designed for connection, ongoing support, and targeted growth.

• Expert-Led Workshops and Events: monthly virtual and in-person events on topics like pricing strategy, marketing, business development, and strategic planning.

• Community-Building Experiences: opportunities to network, share successes, and navigate the unique challenges of fractional professionals and solopreneurs.

Radiate People also welcome sponsors and strategic partners who share the vision of elevating, educating and empowering the independent workforce.

About Radiate People

Radiate People is a membership community for independent consultants, solopreneurs, and fractional professionals. Founded in 2025 with Lakeside HR Group as a founding partner, Radiate People fosters connection, collaboration, and growth through curated Circles, expert-led workshops, and community-building experiences. It is a place to share insight, find real-time support and belong to a community that understands the independent journey. At Radiate People, we grow together, rise together.