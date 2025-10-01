Radiate People Launches Membership Community To Empower Independent Consultants And Solopreneurs
“We've seen a growing shift toward independent consulting and fractional work,” said Kristin Nordling, CEO of Lakeside HR Group and Radiate People’s founding partner. “But many professionals miss the support and camaraderie found in traditional workplaces. Radiate People fills that void by bringing independent consultants and solopreneurs together, allowing them to share insights, tackle challenges collaboratively, and achieve greater professional success through collective support.”
Key offerings of Radiate People include:
• Curated Circles: facilitated peer groups designed for connection, ongoing support, and targeted growth.
• Expert-Led Workshops and Events: monthly virtual and in-person events on topics like pricing strategy, marketing, business development, and strategic planning.
• Community-Building Experiences: opportunities to network, share successes, and navigate the unique challenges of fractional professionals and solopreneurs.
Radiate People also welcome sponsors and strategic partners who share the vision of elevating, educating and empowering the independent workforce.
Learn more, join or explore sponsorship opportunities at
###
About Radiate People
Radiate People is a membership community for independent consultants, solopreneurs, and fractional professionals. Founded in 2025 with Lakeside HR Group as a founding partner, Radiate People fosters connection, collaboration, and growth through curated Circles, expert-led workshops, and community-building experiences. It is a place to share insight, find real-time support and belong to a community that understands the independent journey. At Radiate People, we grow together, rise together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment