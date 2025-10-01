New York, USA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyme Disease Market Growth Highlighted by Pipeline Advances and Expanding Patient Population | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market for Lyme disease is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Valneva and Pfizer's VLA15 and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' TP-05, Moderna's mRNA-1982 and mRNA-1975, and others, and healthcare spending globally.

DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Lyme disease drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Lyme disease market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Lyme Disease Market Summary

The total Lyme disease treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of Lyme disease, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

The highest incidence of Borrelia infection causing Lyme disease is observed in children aged 5–15 years and adults over 50 years.

Key Lyme disease companies, including Valneva, Pfizer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, and others, are actively working on innovative Lyme disease drugs. Some of the key Lyme disease therapies in clinical trials include VLA15, TP-05, mRNA-1982, mRNA-1975 , and others. These novel Lyme disease therapies are anticipated to enter the Lyme disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Lyme Disease Market

Rising Case Numbers and Expanded Surveillance

The increasing number of reported cases and broader surveillance are driving demand for diagnostics, treatments, and prevention tools, thereby fueling the growth of the Lyme disease market across testing, therapeutics, and public health services.

Growing Diagnostics Market

Demand for more accurate, faster, and higher-volume testing (ELISA, modified two-tier algorithms, PCR, point-of-care assays) is pushing market expansion and investment in new platforms. Recent market analyses show multi-billion-dollar global testing markets and mid-single-digit to low-double-digit CAGRs.

Launch of Emerging Lyme Disease Therapies

Companies worldwide are diligently working to develop novel therapies, achieving considerable success over the years. Key players, such as Valneva/Pfizer (VLA15), Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TP-05), Moderna (mRNA-1982 and mRNA-1975), and others, are developing therapies for the management of Lyme disease.

Lyme Disease Market Analysis

The approach to treating Lyme disease depends on the stage of the illness, as the underlying pathophysiology differs at each stage. Consequently, antibiotic therapy must be tailored to the specific clinical manifestations. Current guidelines and recommendations follow this stage-specific strategy to help select the most appropriate antibiotics for each situation.

In 1998, the FDA approved LYMERIX (GSK), a recombinant Osp-A–based vaccine designed to prevent Lyme disease in adults. The vaccine required three doses administered over two tick seasons and demonstrated approximately 76% efficacy in preventing Lyme disease after completion of the whole series. LYMERIX and other Osp-A vaccines work by producing antibodies that block the transmission of Borreliella spirochetes from infected ticks during feeding on humans. However, public acceptance was low due to several factors, and in 2002, Smith-Kline Beecham withdrew LYMERIX from the market. Subsequent attempts by companies such as MedImmune, Baxter, and Connaught Laboratories to develop Lyme vaccines were also discontinued, leading to a decline in industry interest.

Two decades after LYMERIX, renewed efforts are underway to create next-generation human vaccines for Lyme disease prevention. A significant challenge for these vaccines is addressing the genetic diversity of pathogenic Borreliella species and strains in different regions. To overcome this, current vaccine candidates are designed to include multiple immunogenic antigens or several serotypes of a single antigen to broaden protection.

Lyme Disease Competitive Landscape

Key emerging therapies for Lyme disease include VLA15 (Valneva and Pfizer), TP-05 (Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), mRNA-1982 and mRNA-1975 (Moderna), and others.

Valneva and Pfizer's VLA15 is an experimental, multivalent recombinant protein vaccine designed to target six Borrelia serotypes commonly associated with Lyme disease in the United States and Europe. It works by stimulating the production of antibodies against outer surface protein A (OspA), which the bacterium expresses on its outer surface within ticks; by blocking OspA, the vaccine prevents transmission to humans. VLA15 is currently the most advanced Lyme disease vaccine candidate in clinical development. Pfizer, in collaboration with Valneva, aims to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA in 2026, contingent on favorable trial results. The vaccine received FDA Fast Track Designation in 2017.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' TP-05 is an oral systemic formulation of lotilaner being developed to prevent Lyme disease. It is believed to be the only non-vaccine, drug-based preventive therapy in development that targets infected tick vectors and eliminates them before they can transmit Borrelia bacteria. TP-05 is designed to quickly achieve therapeutic systemic levels of lotilaner, a well-established anti-parasitic agent, offering on-demand protection. It is currently undergoing a Phase IIa trial as per the company's pipeline.

Moderna has introduced two new mRNA vaccine candidates for Lyme disease: mRNA-1982 and mRNA-1975 . The mRNA-1982 candidate is intended to elicit antibodies against Borrelia burgdorferi, the primary cause of Lyme disease in the US. Meanwhile, mRNA-1975 is designed to trigger antibody production against the four main Borrelia species responsible for Lyme disease in both the US and Europe.

The anticipated launch of these emerging Lyme disease therapies are poised to transform the Lyme disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge Lyme disease therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Lyme disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is the most prevalent vector-borne illness in the United States, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi in North America, and by either Borrelia afzelii or Borrelia garinii in Europe and Asia. The infection is transmitted through bites from infected black-legged ticks (Ixodes species) and typically begins with early localized symptoms such as erythema migrans and flu-like signs. If untreated, it can progress to disseminated or late-stage disease, potentially impacting the joints, nervous system, or heart. Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation, history of tick exposure, and serologic tests. Early treatment with antibiotics such as doxycycline, amoxicillin, or cefuroxime is effective in preventing long-term complications. While most patients recover completely, delayed or insufficient treatment can lead to persistent symptoms. Preventive measures focus on reducing tick exposure through the use of protective clothing, insect repellents, prompt tick removal, and managing tick habitats.

Lyme Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Lyme disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Lyme disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 476K Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year, with at least a further 130K cases in Europe.

The Lyme disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:



Incident cases of Lyme Disease

Gender-specific incident cases of Lyme Disease

Age-specific incident cases of Lyme Disease Treatable cases of Lyme Disease

