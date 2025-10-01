Lyme Disease Market Growth Highlighted By Pipeline Advances And Expanding Patient Population Delveinsight
|Lyme Disease Market Report Metrics
|Details
|Study Period
|2020–2034
|Lyme Disease Market Report Coverage
|7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|Lyme Disease Epidemiology Segmentation
|Incident cases of Lyme Disease, Gender-specific incident cases of Lyme Disease, Age-specific incident cases of Lyme Disease, and Treatable cases of Lyme Disease
|Key Lyme Disease Companies
|Valneva, Pfizer, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, and others
|Key Lyme Disease Therapies
|VLA15, TP-05, mRNA-1982, mRNA-1975, and others
Scope of the Lyme Disease Market Report
- Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Lyme Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Lyme Disease Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Lyme Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about Lyme disease drugs in development @ Lyme Disease Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|1
|Lyme Disease Market Key Insights
|2
|Lyme Disease Market Report Introduction
|3
|Executive Summary of Lyme Disease
|4
|Key Events of Lyme Disease
|5
|Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|6
|Lyme Disease: Market Overview at a Glance
|6.1
|Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lyme Disease by Therapies in 2024
|6.2
|Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lyme Disease by Therapies in 2034
|7
|Lyme Disease: Disease Background and Overview
|7.1
|Introduction
|7.2
|Lyme Disease Signs and Symptoms
|7.3
|Lyme Disease Causes
|7.4
|Lyme Disease Mechanism of Action
|7.5
|Lyme Disease Diagnosis
|7.6
|Lyme Disease Treatment
|8
|Patient Journey of Lyme Disease
|9
|Epidemiology and Patient Population of Lyme Disease
|9.1
|Key Findings
|9.2
|Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
|9.3
|Total Incident Cases of Lyme Disease in the 7MM
|9.4
|The United States
|9.4.1
|Incident Cases of Lyme Disease in the United States
|9.4.2
|Gender-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease in the United States
|9.4.3
|Age-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease in the United States
|9.4.4
|Treatable Cases of Lyme Disease in the United States
|9.5
|EU4 and the UK
|9.6
|Japan
|List to be continued in the report...
|10
|Emerging Lyme Disease Drugs
|10.1
|Key Competitors
|10.2
|TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
|10.2.1
|Product Description
|10.2.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|10.2.3
|Clinical Development
|10.2.3.1
|Clinical Trials Information
|10.2.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|10.2.5
|Analyst Views
|List to be continued in the report...
|11
|Lyme Disease Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
|11.1
|Key Findings
|11.2
|Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|11.3
|Lyme Disease Market Outlook
|11.4
|Conjoint Analysis
|11.5
|Total Market Size of Lyme Disease in the 7MM
|11.6
|Total Market Size of Lyme Disease by Therapies in the 7MM
|11.7
|Market Size of Lyme Disease in the US
|11.7.1
|Total Market Size of Lyme Disease
|11.7.2
|The Market Size of Lyme Disease by Therapies
|11.8
|Market Size of Lyme Disease in EU4 and the UK
|11.9
|Market Size of Lyme Disease in Japan
|12
|Unmet Needs of Lyme Disease
|13
|SWOT Analysis of Lyme Disease
|14
|KOL Views of Lyme Disease
|15
|Market Access and Reimbursement of Lyme Disease
|16
|Bibliography
|17
|Lyme Disease Market Report Methodology
Related Reports
Lyme Disease Clinical Trial Analysis
Lyme Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Lyme Disease companies, including Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, among others.
Rosacea Market
Rosacea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Rosacea companies, including Sol-Gel Technologies, Galderma, AiViva BioPharma, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Aobiome Therapeutics, among others.
Rosacea Clinical Trial Analysis
Rosacea Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Rosacea companies, including Sol-Gel Technologies, Maruho Co., Ltd., AOBiome LLC, CAGE Bio Inc., Dermata Therapeutics, BioMimetix JV, LLC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Amgen, Alfasigma, AiViva BioPharma, BioPharmX, Inc., Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Evommune, Tarus Pharmaceuticals, Cellix Bio., Fortress Biotech, AOBiome, among others.
Bacteremia Market
Bacteremia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bacteremia companies, including Merck & Co., Inc., Ronak Daru Co., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Baxter, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.
Bacteremia Clinical Trial Analysis
Bacteremia Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bacteremia companies, including XBiotech, LegoChem Biosciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, ContraFect, Merck & Co., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, among others.
