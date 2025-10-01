KFM Matériaux De Construction Expands To Strengthen Haiti's Supply Chain

KFM Matériaux De Construction Expands To Strengthen Haiti's Supply Chain
Founded in 2017, KFM Enterprises began as a modest fuel station before diversifying into construction materials in 2021. Within just four years, KFM Matériaux de Construction has grown into a leading importer, sourcing high-quality materials from the Dominican Republic and ensuring consistent delivery into Haiti’s growing construction sector.
“We are proving that Haitian companies can lead with transparency, integrity, and innovation while creating new opportunities for the next generation, ” said Tenvil Mackenson, co-founder of KFM Matériaux de Construction.
The company’s growth is driven by both infrastructure needs and its commitment to community impact. In addition to expanding supply operations, KFM plans to launch youth training initiatives designed to prepare young Haitians with skills in construction and business management. These programs reflect Mackenson’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship and building long-term economic stability.
KFM’s operations now span the Centre department, with plans to expand into underserved regions. By offering dependable materials and transparent practices, the company is positioning itself as both a cornerstone of Haiti’s rebuilding efforts and a role model for responsible enterprise.
Founded in 2017 by Tenvil, Kenel, and Frisnel Mackenson, KFM Entreprises is a Haitian-owned business committed to transparency, sustainable growth, and community development. Its construction division, KFM Matériaux de Construction, is one of the leading importers of construction supplies from the Dominican Republic to Haiti.
