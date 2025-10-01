Genome Editing Market Report 2025: CRISPR And Beyond - Emerging Technologies Reshape Biopharmaceutical Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for genome editing is expected to grow from $10.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The global market for genome editing is fueled by advances in genetic engineering technologies, growing demand for targeted therapeutics, and the increasing integration of genomics into clinical and agricultural applications. Genome editing tools-such as CRISPR-Cas systems, TALENs, ZFNs, and emerging platforms like base and prime editing-are revolutionizing how scientists and clinicians manipulate DNA to correct genetic defects, engineer desirable traits and develop novel therapeutics. These technologies are increasingly used in drug development, clinical therapy, diagnostics, plant breeding and biomedical research, due to their precision, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



This report analyzes the market for genome editing technologies, applications and end users, offering insights into the market and technological trends. The study focuses on technologies such as CRISPR-Cas, transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALEN) and zinc finger nucleases (ZFN), assessing their adoption in biopharmaceutical, agricultural biotech and research sectors. The market is segmented by applications into drug development, plant breeding, diagnostics and clinical therapy.

The report provides an analysis covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges affecting the market and vendor landscape. It discusses clinical trials, patents and emerging technologies related to the market and looks at ESG-related developments.

The study offers an analysis of the competitive landscape, which ranks the top companies in the global market for genome editing. It also has a section with company profiles covering details of the market leaders. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 and 2023 as the historic years, 2024 as the base year, and forecasts for 2025 to 2030.

Report Scope



52 data tables and 58 additional tables

A review of the global market for genome editing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation and forecast of the genome editing market, and a corresponding market share analysis by product, application, end user and geographic region

In-depth facts and figures concerning market drivers and deterrents, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the genome editing market

A look at the use of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)-Cas9, and how it has fueled the growth of the genome editing industry

An evaluation of the recent technological breakthroughs and issues, market regulations, and the current status of the intellectual property rights of the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology

Review of patent trends and research publications in the global genome editing industry

Insight into the industry structure, competitive landscape, R&D activity, growth strategies and ESG trends

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet market demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances Profiles of the leading companies, includin;Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beam Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Cellectis S.A.

Key Attributes:

