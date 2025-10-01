Genome Editing Market Report 2025: CRISPR And Beyond - Emerging Technologies Reshape Biopharmaceutical Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|117
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Macroeconomic Factors Porter's Five Forces Model
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Prevalence of Genetic Disorders New Genome-Editing Technologies and Applications Increasing Government and Private Funding
- Governmental Policies and Regulations Ethical and Societal Concerns
- Expanding Applications for CRISPR Technology Applications in Plant and Livestock Breeding
- Scalability Constraints in Gene Editing Workflows Cost of CRISPR-based Therapy
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario, by Country/Region North America EU Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR Improved Cas Variants Artificial Intelligence Takeaways: Emerging Technologies in CRISPR Clinical Trials Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase Selected Clinical Trials Takeaways: Clinical Trials Landscape
- Patents, by Year Patents, by Leading Applicant Patents, by Leading Patent Holder Recent Patents Relating to Genome Editing Technology IP Disputes and Patent Issues Key Takeaways: Patent Landscape (2020-2024)
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Global Genome Editing Market, by Technology Type
- CRISPR-Cas TALEN ZFNs Other Genome Editing Platforms
- Drug Development Plant Breeding Diagnostics Clinical Therapy Other Applications
- Biopharmaceutical Companies Agricultural Biotechnology Research Institutions Other End Users
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ranking Analysis Strategic Analysis Final Takeaways
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Genome Editing Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability in Genome Editing: An ESG Perspective ESG Issues ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Beam Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences Inc. Cellectis S.A. Crispr Therapeutics Editas Medicine Genscript Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Merck Kgaa Origene Technologies Inc. Precision Biosciences Sangamo Therapeutics Takara Bio Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Verve Therapeutics Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Genome Editing Technologies Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment