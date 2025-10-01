403
OPERATION EDITH: RESOURCES FOR TEACHING NORTH CAROLINA CHILDREN FIRE SAFETY
EINPresswire/ -- Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) is proud to support another year of Operation EDITH (Exit Drill In The Home). The program seeks to educate early elementary school children and their families about the importance of having an escape plan in the case of their home catching fire.
During Fire Prevention Week—annually the first full week of October—IIANC member agents distribute materials like coloring books and stickers to elementary schools and fire departments across the state.
In addition to print materials, Operation EDITH’s website features interactive games and activities, a sing along song, safety quizzes and more. Teachers and parents can also find resources for teaching fire safety with talking points and scripts.
“Promoting fire safety in North Carolina is a priority for us,” said IIANC CEO Aubie Knight. “Through our members working in our communities to share fire safety tips and resources, we are helping families protect what matters most.”
The U.S. Fire Administration reports that in 2023 there were 344,600 residential fires resulting in almost 3,000 deaths. When a fire starts, minutes matter. Having a family plan in place can save lives and turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one.
Visit operationedith or contact Rena Todd at ... for more information.
The Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (“IIANC”) is dedicated to empowering its nearly 1,000 Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency members across the state by providing the tools, resources, and solutions they need to succeed in today's insurance industry. As an unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner, IIANC represents agencies that offer clients a wider range of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while delivering valuable guidance and advocacy. IIANC leads independent agencies toward a prosperous future by driving change, fostering innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit .
