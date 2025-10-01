Stiltz Surpasses 10,000 Home Elevators Sold In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company transforms lives and empowers people with innovative mobility solutions

Bethlehem, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stiltz Homelifts , a global provider of residential mobility solutions, has reached a major milestone with 10,000 home elevators sold in the United States. The U.K.-founded company, which entered the U.S. market in 2013, credits the growth to rising demand for aging-in-place solutions and its distinctive product offering. Stiltz expects to sell 10,000 elevators annually in the U.S. in the near future.

“Stiltz Homelifts isn't just a product; it's a promise to reawaken independence,” says Rick Hirschhaut, president of Stiltz USA.“Each lift installation marks a turning point, a home transformed not only by technology but by compassion. We're excited to empower even more Americans in the next chapter.”

Stiltz elevators are sold primarily through dealer partners and are currently installed in homes across the U.S. As the world's #1 homelift provider, the company provides premier mobility solutions to meet the growing needs of aging Americans with limited mobility options. Stiltz recently expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of its first company-owned location in Denver. This addition is designed to better serve customers directly, while continuing to support the brand's long-standing partnerships with dealers across the country and internationally.

Unlike traditional stair lifts, Stiltz elevators are shaftless, operate quietly with a self-contained electric motor, and require only a small footprint. The company offers a modern alternative to hydraulic or vacuum-based systems, with elevators designed to blend seamlessly into home interiors.

“Beyond a sleek design, it transforms lives,” says Hirschhaut.“A grandmother once confined to the ground floor can now tuck her grandchildren into bed upstairs. A couple separated by a staircase is reunited in the spaces they love.”

The company's most popular model is the wheelchair-friendly Stiltz Trio elevator, which accommodates standard and manual wheelchairs, as well as walkers and rollators. Due to its wheelchair accessibility features, the U.S. government classifies the elevator as a medical device. More importantly, it allows people to move through their homes with greater independence and dignity. Most installations are completed within two days.

Each year, Stiltz has increased the number of elevators sold in the U.S., underscoring the product's market fit and benefits to Americans. The company saw its largest year-over-year growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stiltz anticipates 2025 will be another record-breaking year, with 3,000 installations projected and 30% year-over-year growth. For more information, visit .

About Stiltz Homelifts

Stiltz Homelifts is an award-winning manufacturer, distributor, and installer of innovative home elevators. Stiltz serves customers across the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide, with more than 20,000 lifts installed since its founding in the U.K. in 2010. Every 18 minutes, a Stiltz Homelift is installed somewhere in the world. The company's space-saving, design-forward elevators make life easier, safer, and more convenient. Built on a foundation of trust, Stiltz delivers exceptional customer care from installation to ongoing support so people can move freely between floors in the homes they love.

